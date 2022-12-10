CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP LADY EAGLES 65, BALLARD MEMORIAL LADY BOMBERS 41The Lady Eagles secured their fifth victory on Friday night in a battle against the visiting Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers, continuing their undefeated streak.
The Lady Bombers came out playing tough, but the Lady Eagles were keeping it tight alongside them. Both teams were fighting for the lead to end the first quarter, and the scoreboard was seesawing back-and-forth on who would have it, finishing the quarter with a 15-15 tie.
Driving their lead up, the Lady Eagles got hot to start the second quarter, aggressively and confidently shooting and communicating. The defense was led by senior Lillian Burnett, who was rebounding every ball within her vicinity and putting up points in the paint. The Lady Eagles left the Lady Bombers in the dust with a nine-point deficit going into the half.
The third quarter was pivotal and Christian Fellowship began pulling away heavily from an increasingly frustrated Ballard team. Their frustration heavily contrasted the cool manner of the Lady Eagles, who were taking their time, making their passes, and finishing plays with shots going into the goal.
Senior Jayden Jackson was acting as a primary play maker and aggressor at point guard, creating opportunities for her fellow players to take and make shots. The Lady Bombers fell behind, unable to maintain their stamina and the Lady Eagles took the win.
Junior Gracie Howard led the team with 25 points, and secured her 2,000th career point on a free throw midway through the second half, an impressive feat.
Christian Fellowship: 15-33-53-65
Ballard Memorial: 15-24-30-41
G. Howard 25, Burnett 14, Rennee Shields 11, Jayden Jackson 7, Rheema Howard 6, Faith DeMerchant 2. Field goals: 26/62. 3-pointers: 2/10 (Shields and G. Howard). Free throws: 11/16. Fouls: 8. Record: 5-0.
Nevaeh Yates 16, Hannah Monroe 12, Kaylee O’Conner 7, Johnna Riggs 4, Kate O’Neil 2. Field goals: 18. 3-pointers: 4 (Yates 2 and O’Conner 2). Free throws: 1/7. Fouls: 16. Record: 4-2.
BALLARD MEMORIAL BOMBERS 92, CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP EAGLES 58The Eagles were hoping to secure their first win of the season against the 3-0 Ballard Memorial Bombers, but fell 92-58 during their Friday night home game.
A quick start for the Eagles, who were sticking close to the Bombers in the first quarter, matching them nearly point-for-point until the end of the quarter. It was evident both teams were hungry to win, playing aggressively and working hard to push the ball down the court.
The Eagles were communicating well and making smart passes, but were having trouble creating shot opportunities and making them. CFS was fighting back with all they had, but the tough Bombers widened the gap 52-26 to end the half.
The Bombers were implementing a strong defensive strategy and their larger size certainly kept the usually offensively-adept Christian Fellowship from making baskets. Sophomore Elijah Grigg, however, was working hard to lead the charge on offense, making several seemingly impossible trick shots and consistently making his way to the basket, recording 18 points. Despite the Eagles best efforts, they fell to the Bombers and are still looking for their first win to help them find their rhythm.
Christian Fellowship: 14-26-41-58
Ballard Memorial: 20-52-69-92
E. Grigg 18, Andrew Dunning 12, Brady Fletcher 8, Samuel Grigg 6, Daxton Kite 4, Jakin Burnett 3, Malachi Grigg 3, Nate Perez 2, Dawson Hicks 1, Cooper Slayden 1. Fouls: 12. Record: 0-4.
I. Miller 15, J. Birney 11, J. Wilson 11, K. Overstreet 10, J. Smith 10, J. Barber 8, K. English 6, C. Ballard 5, P. Duncan 5, I. Chandler 4, K. Myatt 3, H. Collins 2, W. Whipple 2
