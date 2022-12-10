CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP LADY EAGLES 65, BALLARD MEMORIAL LADY BOMBERS 41The Lady Eagles secured their fifth victory on Friday night in a battle against the visiting Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers, continuing their undefeated streak.

The Lady Bombers came out playing tough, but the Lady Eagles were keeping it tight alongside them. Both teams were fighting for the lead to end the first quarter, and the scoreboard was seesawing back-and-forth on who would have it, finishing the quarter with a 15-15 tie.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In