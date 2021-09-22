The Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles traveled to play in the Kentucky Christian Athletic Conference (KCAC) Tournament in Lexington on Sept. 17 and 18, 2021, returning home as the KCAC State Runner-Up.
Going against Portland Christian on Friday evening, the Lady Eagles won with two of three sets, 25-12, 19-25,15-12. And on Saturday, Christian Fellowship tackled Heritage Christian, winning two out of three, 25-23, 18-25, 18-15, before moving on to the championship.
While the Lady Eagles fought hard, Trinity Christian Academy took two of three sets in the championship, 16-25, 25-18, 15-11. Despite falling against the Lady Titans, Christian Fellowship brought back the runner-up title and trophy to Marshall County.
Along with finishing in second place, sophomore Lilian Griggs and junior Lily Burnett made the KCAC Volleyball All-Tournament Team.
The Lady Eagles have proved themselves to the First Region and local area with a 16-8 record going into the matchup against their across-the-street competition Marshall County.
Led by Burnett, who has 269 kills and 212 digs, the Eagles are backed by exceptional young talent. Junior Rhema Howard, sidelined with a nose injury during the KCAC tournament, leads with 295 digs this season. In addition, junior Cordia Hood leads with 45 aces.
This season, the Lady Eagles have had many memorable moments, including the 17-25, 25-23, 15-11 victory over the Lady Marshals at WRECK @ The Plex in Hopkinsville on Sept. 4.
With six games left on the regular-season schedule, Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles look to continue their success and finish strong down the final stretch of the 2021 season.
Follow Chelsea Ladd on Twitter, @chelseabrooke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.