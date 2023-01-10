CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP 49, BALLARD MEMORIAL 39The Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles earned their fourth win against the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers on the season in Monday night’s game. After a hard-fought game between the teams, the Lady Eagles came out on top, boasting a 49-39 scoreboard and their ability to continue in the First Region All “A” Classic.
Ballard took the early lead, making a three-point shot straight out of the gate and leaving the Lady Eagles behind to start. Though both teams were playing aggressively, Christian Fellowship was looking for answers offensively, finding it difficult to make their shots. The scoreboard seemed stagnant in the face of the low-scoring game, but the movements on the court were anything but, as both teams flew back and forth, anxiously pining for a win.
Taking their lead into the second, the Lady Bombers continued to pull ahead, while the Lady Eagles continued to fall behind. Though just a couple of baskets were between CFS and the lead, their shots were not falling and the girls were having trouble connecting, until a shot by senior Lillian Burnett from underneath the basket tied up the game 15-15. After a free throw by senior Rhema Howard and fast break layup by senior Jayden Jackson, the Lady Eagles led going into halftime 18-15.
Reinvigorated by their lead, the Lady Eagles forged ahead with their usual chemistry. Making their shots and playing an aggressive defense, implementing a full court press. CFS maintained their lead, though the Lady Bombers were matching them nearly point-for-point. The Lady Eagles worked to stop Ballard’s scoring in its tracks, holding a five-point run to end the third quarter that bled into the final quarter, finishing with 10 unanswered points on the board amid the fourth.
The Lady Bombers got hot at the end, shooting a string of three-point shots and working to close the gap. Despite the success of the Lady Bombers behind the arc, the Lady Eagles found success behind the free throw line, shooting 100% of their free throws in the fourth quarter and 73% overall, solidifying their victory in the end.
Playing any team more than once is difficult within a season, but playing them four times, two of them being less than a week apart seems like an insurmountable challenge, and one that Lady Eagles Head Coach Trevor Jackson admitted that he was dreading.
“They (Lady Bombers) are a good ball team, and they are well-coached. It is hard to beat a good team once, much less four times,” Jackson said. “We were very blessed and we were lucky, because we were, as they were, under the weather. But I am proud of the girls, they rose up and they played well.”
Christian Fellowship:5-18-30-49
Ballard Memorial:8-15-25-39
Gracie Howard 25, Jackson 11, Burnett 8, Renee Shields 2, Alyssa Warren 2, Rhema Howard. Field goals: 16/50. Three-pointers: 1/6 (G. Howard). Free throws: 16/22. Rebounds: 27. Fouls: 8. Record: 11-3.
Nevaeh Yates 17, Johnna Riggs 9, Hannah Monroe 6, Kaylee O’Conner 3, Kate O’Neil 2, Miley Nichols 2. Field goals: 15. Three-pointers: 7 (Yates 3, Riggs 3, O’Conner). Free throws: 2/5. Fouls: 19. Record: 9-7.
