The Lady Eagles remain undefeated in the Fourth District and First Region after their 3-0 win against Calloway County on Tuesday night. Christian Fellowship maintained the lead throughout most of all three sets and easily claimed the victory while hosting the Lady Lakers.
The Lady Eagles stepped out onto the court determined to turn their four-game win streak into five. The two teams teetered for a bit between who would take the lead at the start of the first set, but ultimately Christian Fellowship’s score began to climb, 8-4. Calloway retaliated, taking their only lead throughout the game at 11-10. The Lady Eagles quashed the lead of the Lady Lakers and their score continued to climb before closing out the set at 25-16.
The second set did not prove to be more successful for Calloway, the Lady Eagles quickly gaining momentum with a 5-0 run, continuing until the score was an advantageous 15-2. The Lady Lakers were fading fast and Lilian Burnett contributed to that,
making several notable kills that overwhelmed Calloway’s defense.
The set ended with a commanding 25-9 score in favor of CFS.
Christian Fellowship rode into their last set with the same energy as they had the previous two sets, keeping the Lady Lakers down and earning the win with a 25-11 score for their final set.
The Lady Eagles will host Heritage Christian Academy next Tuesday on September 6.
Cordia Hood recorded four aces, four kills, and one dig; Lillian Griggs recorded three aces, nine assists, and six digs; Ava Philips recorded three aces and one dig; Lily Burnett recorded one ace, nine kills, and four digs; Rhema Howard recorded three assists and five digs; Gracie Howard recorded two kills and four digs; Elli LeClaire recorded one ace; Elizabeth Dunning recorded one dig; Jayden Jackson recorded five digs; and Rylee Hudson recorded one dig.
