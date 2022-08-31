Lily Burnett

Senior Lily Burnett goes up for the kill, covered by Rhema Howard, during their Tuesday night victory against Calloway County, maintaining their perfect season record and undefeated district record.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | Tribune-Courier

The Lady Eagles remain undefeated in the Fourth District and First Region after their 3-0 win against Calloway County on Tuesday night. Christian Fellowship maintained the lead throughout most of all three sets and easily claimed the victory while hosting the Lady Lakers.

The Lady Eagles stepped out onto the court determined to turn their four-game win streak into five. The two teams teetered for a bit between who would take the lead at the start of the first set, but ultimately Christian Fellowship’s score began to climb, 8-4. Calloway retaliated, taking their only lead throughout the game at 11-10. The Lady Eagles quashed the lead of the Lady Lakers and their score continued to climb before closing out the set at 25-16.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In