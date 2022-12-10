Lady Eagles defeat Lady Marshals
The Lady Eagles defeated Marshall County 41-24 on Thursday night to start a doubleheader between Graves County and Marshall County.
Graves played their first game after over a week off and at times the offense was stagnant, even in the victory.
“We are still trying to figure our way out without Addison [Widelski],” head coach Lyndon Dunning said. “We’ve got some girls that can really play, and they weren’t really aggressive tonight. [Marshall County] tried to play some combination defense, you just got to attack, it doesn’t matter what they’re in. It was a quality win at home, especially coming back after a loss.”
Hannah Glisson led the team in points with 13, and Conlee Spann followed with 12 points of her own. Carly Riley scored nine points.
“We got a lot of contributions from girls off the bench,” Dunning said. “Carly Riley had a tremendous game tonight. The last three games she’s had foul trouble, but tonight she came out and played the way we think she can.”
The week off also offered some much needed rest for a team that played three games in the first week and had already endured multiple injuries.
“It allowed us to get our minds recharged,” Dunning said. “We were tired, we had played three games in four days, and we found a way to win that game. I’m really proud of the effort.”
Even with the win, the Lady Eagles still have room for improvement.
“We’ve gotta be more assertive on offense,” Dunning said. “Defensively, we have to have better pressure on the ball. It felt like a couple of times, we backed off and just let them do what they wanted to do. We need to play more to our strengths, we’ve got enough girls we can rotate in and out if they get tired. We’ve got to get better as a group.”
The Lady Eagles will be back in action on Saturday to compete in the Holiday Hoopla Classic at McCracken County High School where they will take on North Clay, IL at 11 a.m.
Eagles fall to Marshall CountyMarshall County defeated Graves County 74-59 to close out the doubleheader on the floor of the Eagles.
In the first quarter, the game was back and fourth. The Eagles took a 4-3 lead and then fell behind, eventually finding themselves down by eight points.
The Eagles fought back to tie it at 19 points in the second quarter. However, Marshall County would go on to pull away and take a 32-23 lead into the half.
The Eagles never led again, eventually resulting in the loss.
For most of the third quarter, the five Eagles in the game were all off the bench and they chipped at the lead some and when the starters came back for the fourth quarter, they had the lead down to 12 at one point but they were never able to get it any closer.
The Eagles have now lost two in a row, and three of their last four after winning their season opener.
The team will now look to flip the script and string some wins together starting with a trip to Ballard Memorial on Thursday, December 15.
(0) comments
