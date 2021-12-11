Ballard MemorialHaving a young roster isn’t necessarily a bad thing, just ask Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers coach Tim Adams. His roster doesn’t have a single senior on it but he says the young roster’s learning curve should be high as they are all very coachable players.
Despite the young roster, the Lady Bombers have plenty of talent coming back from last season to help guide their new talent on the basketball court.
“Nevaeh Yates is a sophomore that played a lot of minutes last year for us, she will have to step up in a leadership role, she is great defender and plays with a lot of energy,” Adams said. “Juniors Bella Adams, Hannah Monroe, and Kaylee O’Connor each started most every game last year. They will have to expand their roles in order for us to improve.”
ROSTER3 Bella Adams G Jr.
25 Kendall Parrott F Fr.
11 Rhiannon Cooper G So.
22 Johnna Riggs G Fr.
32 Jayden Cox F So.
5 Amyah Smith F Fr.
55 Hannah Monroe C Jr.
21 Maddie Stowell F Fr.
42 Kate O”Neill 8th
1 Nevaeh Yates G So.
23 Kaylee Oconnor F Jr.
Graves CountyReady to get back to work, Lyndon Dunning and the Lady Eagles are excited to compete at a high level as they try once again for the coveted regional title.
“We are really excited about the opportunity to win another district championship and have an opportunity to compete for a regional title,” Dunning said.
Led by a quartet of varsity experienced seniors in guards Ellie Carter (7.5 ppg), Nealey Jackson (7.9 ppg) and Autumn Harris (7.2 ppg), as well as forward Anna Whitaker (5.1 ppg), Graves County will have no problem when it comes to taking on big matchups throughout the season.
ROSTER20 Morgan Alexander G So.
33 Carley Riley C Jr.
Kinsey Burgess 8th
41 Anna Rogers C, F So.
4 Ellie Carter G
Sr. Khloey Scott Fr.
Emma Cope Fr.
14 Conlee Spann C, F Jr.
Lyndee Dunn Fr.
Tori Thomasson Fr.
Abbie Fowler 8th
35 Avery Thompson C, F Jr.
12 Hannah Glisson G Fr.
11 Anna Whitaker F Sr.
15 Autumn Harris G Sr.
44 Addison Widleski F, G Fr.
5 Lilly Hayden F, G Jr.
31 Chloe Williams G Jr.
3 Nealey Jackson F, G
Sr. Madelyn Wilson Jr.
Savannah Kehn Fr.
Kailee Winfrey Fr.
1 — 10 Ella Kemp G 8th
MayfieldThe Lady Cardinals’ main objective when they take the floor will be looking to name their next floor general following the loss of three-year starting point guard Hayley Sullivan (8.1 ppg).
“We are excited to see what we have and who is going to step up in roles that we need to fill,” head coach Bradley Nanney said. “We lost a lot off last year’s team so a lot of girls have the opportunity to really make a big impact this year.”
Within the group of returners, junior forward Addaley Smith (7.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg), senior guard Kiya Morris (2.1 ppg), sophomore guard Skylar Mandry (4.9 ppg) and eighth-grade guard Lay Mayes (6.8 ppg) won’t be a bad place to start when it comes to finding the Lady Cardinals’ next star.
ROSTER12 Avery Creason 8th
5 Skylar Mandry So.
13 Lexi Feagin 8th
24 Lay Mayes 8th
3 Aniji Fox Fr.
4 Emma Morris Jr.
23 Samantha Henley Jr.
2 Kiya Morris G Sr.
10 Keely Henson 8th
20 DieNesha Sanders So.
22 Hailee Jones 8th
21 Emma Scott Jr.
1 Ava Kirby Fr.
15 Addaley Smith F Jr.
