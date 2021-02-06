The Graves County Lady Eagles got their best test since their matchup with Marshall County on Saturday night as they hosted the Obion County Central Rebels.
Despite a competitive back-and-forth first half, the Lady Eagles glided to a 68-50 win thanks to a 21-point performance from senior forward Avery Myatt.
“When you look at our stats throughout the season we’ve got four to five girls averaging eight or nine points,” Graves County head coach Lyndon Dunning said. “Our kids have done a great job of getting the ball to the open player and taking advantage of it. Obion was trapping three people at a time so it makes you have to make good decisions to get the ball to the right person. I think this game will help us prepare for later on in the season.”
The Rebels’ gave the Graves County offense fits in the first half, using a full-court press to force multiple tie-ups and turnovers, keeping things close through one quarter of play.
The Lady Eagles managed to create some breathing room in the second quarter though as eight points from Myatt helped Graves take a 34-25 lead at the half.
Out of the halftime break, Graves County looked like a different team, settling down on offense and attacking the offensive and defensive boards.
With a comfortable 51-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter, the Lady Eagles coasted to the 68-50 victory behind Myatt’s 13 second half points.
The Lady Eagles will go to work again next Tuesday night as they host the Carlisle County Lady Comets at 6:00 p.m. at the Eagles’ Nest.
Obion Co. Central 16 9 9 16 50
Graves 15 19 17 17 68
Obion Co. Central: Fussell 14, Taylor 12, Travis 10, Hooper 7, Crabtree 4, Roberts 3.
Field goals: 17-58. 3-pointers: 0-8. Free throws: 16-25. Fouls: 22. Record: 9-14.
Graves: Myatt 21, Jackson 13, Alexander 10, Whitaker 9, Carter 5, Harris 4, Glissom 2, Spann 2, Widleski 2.
Field goals: 22-58. 3-pointers: 4-11 (Alexander 2, Jackson and Whitaker). Free throws: 20-31. Fouls: 21. Record: 12-1.
