MURRAY — The Graves County Lady Eagles got off to a good start in the opening round of the girls First Region tournament on Saturday afternoon.
Led by junior guard Nealey Jackson’s 16 points, the Lady Eagles glided to a 50-28 victory over the Hickman County Lady Falcons at Murray State University’s CFSB Center.
Hickman County junior guard Rancey Skaggs led the Lady Falcons in scoring with nine points.
Graves came out firing in the first quarter, knocking down 3-of-6 3-point
baskets, giving the Lady Eagles a 20-7 lead after one.
Each team stepped up its defensive pressure in the second quarter as Graves outscored Hickman County 8-3 to take a 28-10 lead at the half.
Out of the break, the Lady Eagles’ defense continued to dominate, limiting the Lady Falcons to just five points in the third quarter as Graves stretched its lead to 39-15 with one quarter to play.
It was too little too late for Hickman County in the final frame as Graves secured the victory and punched its ticket to the semifinals on Thursday night.
The Lady Eagles will face Marshall County at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday night at the CFSB Center.
With possibly their toughest test of the season just days away, Graves County head coach Lyndon Dunning said his team is going to have to be ready for a 32-minute battle against the Lady Marshals.
“When we play them we’re going to have to be the most aggressive team,” Dunning said. “I feel like the last time we played Marshall we were sort of passive at times. We’re going to have to lay it on the line like we did today and be ready from the tip.”
Hickman 7 3 5 13 — 28
Graves 20 8 11 11 — 50
Hickman: Skaggs 9, Lester 8, Wilkey 6, Naranjo 3, Wilber 2.
Field goals: 11-35. 3-pointers: 6-16 (Skaggs 3, Wilkey 2 and Naranjo). Free throws: 0-0. Fouls: 6. Record: 16-6.
Graves: Jackson 13, Myatt 10, Harris 8, Carter 5, Spann 5, Widelski 4, Whitaker 3, Youngblood 2.
Field goals: 19-47. 3-pointers: 6-16 (Jackson 3, Carter, Harris and Spann. Free throws: 6-8. Fouls: 7. Record: 19-3.
