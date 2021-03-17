The brackets are set for the girls 2021 First Region tournament.
This year’s tournament will take place March 20-27 at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University in Murray.
Following the Graves County Lady Eagles’ 49-37 Third District championship win over the Mayfield Lady Cardinals on Monday night, each team awaited its next opponent in the regional tournament.
The Lady Eagles drew a date with the Hickman County Lady Falcons at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, while the Lady Cardinals will take on the McCracken County Lady Mustangs at 4 p.m. that afternoon.
Graves CountyGraves County defeated Hickman County 62-40 on Jan. 30 thanks to a balanced scoring effort.
The Lady Eagles finished the win with four players in double figures as sophomore guard Morgan Alexander and senior forward Avery Myatt led the way with 12 points each.
With a win over Hickman County in the first round, the Lady Eagles will most likely earn a semifinal matchup with the Marshall County Lady Marshals, a team they’ve struggled against this season.
With a tough road ahead, Graves County head coach Lyndon Dunning said his team is still reeling from their district win and excited at the task at hand.
“I’m really excited about the draw and opportunity,” Dunning said. “If we do get the chance to beat Hickman and play Marshall in the semifinals, at least it gives us some more preparation time than if we met in the finals on Saturday. But we’re just excited about the opportunity and winning our district. Our girls program feels like we’re in a good position to move ourselves forward.”
MayfieldThe Lady Cardinals will have their work cut out for them this year in the first round of the First Region tournament.
Tasked with facing a McCracken County team they went 0-2 against this season, Mayfield head coach Bradley Nanney said he expects his team to be prepared to go to battle this weekend.
“Anything is possible in the regional tournament and we typically show up well in the regional tournament,” Nanney said. “We’re going to have a little bit of time to prepare for them, and the main thing we’re going to have to work on is not turning the ball over. We’ve shown that we can play with them well, we just have to step up and try to put a game together for four quarters.”
Mayfield fell to McCracken County on Jan. 23, 57-30, and again just just over a week ago on March 8, 63-27.
While it may seem like a tall feat to knock off a team like the Lady Mustangs,Mayfield does enter the tournament with prior success, finishing the season by winning five of its last eight games.
