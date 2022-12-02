Lady Eagles fall to Massac County
Massac County and Graves County kicked off Marshall County Hoopfest on Thursday afternoon, with the Lady Patriots snagging the 50-45 win over the Lady Eagles 50-45.
Lady Eagles fall to Massac County
Massac County and Graves County kicked off Marshall County Hoopfest on Thursday afternoon, with the Lady Patriots snagging the 50-45 win over the Lady Eagles 50-45.
The Lady Eagles had a slow first half only scoring 19 points. They came out of halftime strong, taking the lead in the third quarter and holding it through much of the fourth quarter. However, late into the fourth quarter, Massac County took the lead back, leading to their victory.
Conlee Spann helped lead the comeback attempt, creating many turnovers in the team’s press defense during the second half that led to Lady Eagles points.
“Conlee [Spann] did a great job defensively,” Graves head coach Lyndon Dunning said. “She can’t even move her back’s hurting so bad. She gave us all she had. You can’t say she didn’t battle and we’re really proud of the effort she gave. She tried to give us a chance.”
Spann continues to fight through an injury suffered in the first game, leaving the game against Massac County multiple times nursing her back.
The Lady Eagles struggled the entire game to rebound. Their struggles eventually sealed their fate just before the end of regulation when they failed to grab a rebound off of a missed free throw.
“Our biggest weakness the whole game, and it was transparent all the way through, was rebounding,” Dunning said. “We tried and tried with different players. We just kept rotating, hoping they would get a rebound. They just didn’t want it bad enough. The whole game was decided when we’re down three and they shoot a free throw and we don’t block out. Those are little things that are correctable, that we’re going to change either with personnel or with our effort.”
The Lady Eagles leading scorer was freshman guard, Hannah Glisson, with 18 points.
“Hannah [Glisson] has done a great job for us,” Dunning said. “She’s one of the best players in this region, and I think one of the best players in the state of Kentucky, especially for her age. She competes everyday, and we’ve got to get that same work mentality out of the rest of our players. Hannah’s been a great leader, she’s the first one in practice, and always the last one to leave.”
Dunning wants to take time in practice this week to work in areas he feels the team needs to improve upon.
“Hopefully, this week with practice, we’ll be able to get ourselves ready for a tough game on Friday,” Dunning said.
The Lady Eagles will be back in action on Friday at 6 p.m. They will be playing Marshall County at home.
Eagles suffer defeat to Evangel Christian
The second game of the three day Hoopfest contests consisted of Evangel Christian and Graves County, with Evangel defeating the Graves 72-51.
It was an Eagle vs. Eagle battle, as the Louisville Eagles dominating with their size, making it difficult for the local Eagles to get shots off or secure rebounds. They had multiple shots blocked in the paint and could never really find their rhythm offensively.
The team showed a no quit mentality though, as they fought until the final buzzer sounded off.
Tatum Holland was the team’s lone double-digit scorer, with 16 points.
The Eagles allowed two Evangel Christian players to score over 20 points. The two players were Christian Doerr, with 24 points, and the games MVP, Cyr Malgona with 20 points.
