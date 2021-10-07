For the first time since 2018, the Graves County Lady Eagles will play for the Second District title.
In an overtime thriller, the Lady Eagles outlasted the Murray Lady Tigers, using an Anna Whitaker goal in the fourth minute of the first overtime period to capture the 2-1 win.
“I’m just so proud of our team,” Graves County head coach Gerardo Herrera said. “Murray is a great opponent and they played a really good game. Our girls knew we were the better team and I think it showed as soon as we stepped on the field.”
Goals came at a premium in this semifinal match as the game reached the halftime break scoreless.
The Lady Eagles controlled possession and tempo through one half of play but had nothing to show for it as the Lady Tiger defense stood up against any scoring opportunities.
In the second half, the Lady Eagles narrowly missed the go-ahead goal in the 50th minute as Whitaker’s free kick missed the mark, keeping the score knotted 0-0. Five minutes later, Graves would finally break through as senior Ellie Carter found the back of the net to give the Lady Eagles the coveted 1-0 lead. Once Graves went up, the game within the game began.
The Lady Eagles did their best to play keep away from the Lady Tigers and executed this gameplan perfectly over the next 20 minutes.
Despite their 1-0 deficit, the Lady Tigers pressed on.
Following a free kick in the 65th minute, Murray found promise in another free kick chance in the 79th minute.
With the clock winding down and luck on their side, the Lady Tigers tied the game at 1-all in the 79th minute as freshman Kerigan Welsh netted a deep shot to send the game to overtime.
Momentum was in the Lady Tigers’ favor but unfortunately their luck ran out.
Off a deflection, senior defender Nealey Jackson found Whitaker on a cross on the far side of the box for the game-winning goal.
Looking ahead to Wednesday night’s showdown with Marshall County, Herrera said he expects to see his team come out ready to play.
“Hopefully we just come out and play our game,” Herrera said. “In this game, we didn’t really play “our” game in the second half and that hurt us. I think if we can play our game against Marshall we’ll be fine.”
Graves County will take on Marshall County in the Second District championship game on Thursday night at 5 p.m. at Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
