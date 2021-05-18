MAYFIELD — Despite the visiting bats of Murray, the Graves County softball team bested the Lady Tigers in a 4-3 win on Monday night. The victory increased the Lady Eagles’ current win streak to four games.
Monday’s game was scoreless until the bottom half of the third inning when junior Gwen Munsell doubled to centerfield. Munsell’s double allowed Graves to take a 3-0 lead with sophomores Ellie Bell, Whitney Toon and junior Abbey Williams scoring.
“It was a tough, tough game,” Graves head coach Scott Tucker said. “Kylie (Chapman) has really improved so much in her rise ball and stuff. We have struggled (against her) especially in Murray, we didn’t even score a run. Tonight, we adjusted and had a couple of big hits.”
In the top of the fourth inning, Murray etched away at the Lady Eagles’ lead when eighth-grader Layne Latimer singled to left field.
Latimer’s single allowed seniors Emily Dawson and Makenzie Turley to score.
The Lady Eagles would continue with notable hits into the bottom of the fifth when Williams doubled and Memphis Lassiter hit a sacrifice fly to left field. Lassiter’s sac fly allowed courtesy runner Toon to score, making it 4-2.
Williams (1 run, 1 hit), Munsell (1 hit, 3 RBIs), Lassiter (1 RBI) and sophomore Ebonee Bell (1 run, 1 hit) assisted in the team’s victory offensively.
In the pitching circle, Bailey Wimsatt earned the victory for the Lady Eagles. The freshman allowed seven hits and three runs while striking out 12 over seven innings.
“Bailey was a force in the circle,” Tucker said. “She struggled a little bit, but she figured it out and a win is a win.”
Chapman, Murray’s ace, went six innings, striking out nine and allowing four runs on three hits. Despite taking the loss, the freshman kept the Lady Eagles on their toes throughout her appearance.
For Murray, the seven hits came from senior Angela Gierhart (1 hit), junior Sydney Wyatt (1 hit), Turley (2 runs, 2 hits), Latimer (2 hits, 3 RBIs) and freshman Sarah Cauley (1 hit).
