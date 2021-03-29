MAYFIELD — Graves County Lady Eagles softball returned to the diamond in commanding fashion on Monday night, defeating crosstown rival Mayfield 10-0 in six innings behind freshman Bailey Wimsatt’s 13-strikeout no-hitter.
Wimsatt tossed six scoreless innings while going 2-for-4 at the plate with one RBI.
Graves jumped on the Lady Cardinals early, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning on a two-RBI single from junior Gwen Munsell.
Back-to-back RBI singles from Wimsatt and Munsell in the bottom of the third doubled the Lady Eagles’ lead, putting them ahead 4-0 after three innings of play.
A throwing error on a double steal followed by a passed ball helped the Lady Eagles score two more in the bottom of the fifth, putting Graves ahead 6-0.
Another error from the Mayfield infield paired with a two-RBI single by seventh-grader Ginger Martin moved the Lady Eagles to a 9-0 lead at the end of the fifth.
With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, sophomore Ellie Davis got in on the fun with the game-finishing RBI single, securing the Lady Eagles’ 10-0 victory.
Senior catcher Memphis Lassiter was the anchor of the Lady Eagles offense against Mayfield, going 2-for-4 and scoring four runs.
Mayfield freshman pitcher Jo Jo Fox had a solid outing despite the Lady Cardinals’ outcome, tossing five innings with three strikeouts and no walks.
Graves County will look to fight the expected incoming rain on Tuesday night as it gets set to take on Carlisle County at 5:30 p.m.
Mayfield will be back in action Thursday night, as it hosts Christian Fellowship at 5:30 p.m. at Mayfield High School.
