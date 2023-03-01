The Graves County Lady Eagles traveled to Murray State on Tuesday evening to take on the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado in a first round matchup of the CFSB First Region Tournament.
Each team took some time to settle in, but the Lady Eagles went up 12-4 with just under two minutes to play in the first quarter and forced a timeout from Paducah-Tilghman. The Lady Eagles held a 15-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter went a few minutes of play before either team scored. The Lady Blue Tornado ultimately closed the gap on the Lady Eagles and Graves County led 23-17 at halftime. The Lady Eagles used three-point shooting to keep them on top as each team went to the locker room.
In the third quarter, the Lady Eagles forced missed shots from the Lady Blue Tornado, as well as knocking their shots down. By doing so, the Lady Eagles opened their lead up to double digits. Graves led 39-25 heading into the fourth quarter.
In the final quarter of play, the Lady Blue Tornado fought their way back into the game and had it back down to single digits with under a minute to play but the Lady Eagles made their free throws and held on to win 49-39.
The Lady Eagles had a big third quarter that was crucial in preserving their lead, as each team played each other fairly close in the other three quarters.
“They went into triangle and two,” head coach Lyndon Dunning said. “We were able to create some mismatches and get some open opportunities.”
Avery Thompson was named the CFSB Most Outstanding Player of the game. Thompson stepped up in the absence of Carley Riley who was injured in the first quarter and missed the rest of the game, as well as Conlee Spann going out with an injury for a period of time in the third quarter before later returning.
“[Avery] Thompson was huge,” Dunning said. “She took four charges tonight, made some big plays inside. Her character wins that for her. I’m really proud of what she did.”
The Lady Eagles have endured many injuries throughout this season that have been both long-term and short-term.
“Hopefully we can get [Carley] Riley back for Friday,” Dunning said. “It’s been a hard year this year. People don’t understand, we’ve won 25 games this year with all the injuries that we’ve had.”
The Lady Eagles will face the Marshall County Lady Marshals in the semifinal of the CFSB First Region Tournament on Friday. The Lady Eagles were 2-0 against the Lady Marshals in the regular season.
GC: C. Spann 17, M. Alexander 13, A. Thompson 9, H. Glisson 8, L. Hayden 2.
PT: D. Garland 11, D. Gray 9, M. Smith 8, J. Reed 4, Q. Shumpert 3, C. Roberts 2, A. Harris 2.
