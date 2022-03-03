MURRAY — The Graves County Lady Eagles are headed back to the girls First Region championship game at CFSB Center.
For the first time since 2020 and fifth time since 2015, the Lady Eagles will play for the First Region title and the chance to represent the First Region in the KHSAA Sweet Sixteen state tournament at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Led by senior forward Anna Whitaker’s 14 points, the Lady Eagles defeated the Calloway County Lady Lakers, 55-27.
The Lady Eagles got off to a sluggish start on Thursday night, remaining scoreless through the first six minutes of action as Calloway clung to a 2-0 lead with just over 2:00 to play in the first quarter.
Despite the slow start, it didn’t take long for Graves to take a commanding lead as an almost instantaneous 11-2 run helped the Lady Eagles jump ahead 11-4 at the end of the first.
A suffocating defensive presence headlined by a stout full-court pressure helped Graves continue its relentless pursuit of a big lead at the halftime break as the Lady Eagles enjoyed a 23-10 advantage with 16 minutes to play.
The third quarter proved to be the turning point for each team as the Lady Eagles outscored Calloway 20-11 as sophomore guard Morgan Alexander poured in seven of her 10 points to help Graves put the game out of reach.
Graves County will take on the winner of Thursday night’s second semifinal matchup between Marshall County and McCracken County.
The championship game will take place on Saturday, March 5, at 12 p.m. at the CFSB Center in Murray.
Calloway 4 6 11 6—27
Graves 11 12 20 12—55
Calloway: Lowe 12, Settle 6, Crouch 3, Clark 2, Koch 2, Rogers 2.
Field goals: 7-27. 3-pointers: 2-9 (Crouch and Lowe). Free throws: 11-19. Fouls: 11. Record: 11-16.
Graves: Whitaker 14, Alexander 10, Glisson 10, Carter 6, Jackson 6, Spann 5, Riley 4.
Field goals: 21-46. 3-pointers: 5-20 (Alexander (2), Carter, Spann and Whitaker). Free throws: 8-11. Fouls: 17. Record: 24-6.
