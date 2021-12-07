The Graves County Lady Eagles delivered another dominant performance on Tuesday night at the Eagles’ Nest, taking down Calloway County 57-28.
“I was really proud of the way our girls took a challenge and came after (Calloway) tonight,” Graves County head coach Lyndon Dunning said. “With the way (Calloway) attacked us early, we didn’t really pay much attention and attacked them back. Nealey, Ellie Carter, all of our seniors had a lot of high energy. Everyone feeds off of each other, and then we bring that second group in and they keep working. We may not beat you with our starters, but we’ll beat you with our ten. Our girls are really fun to watch, if you sit up in the stands and don’t enjoy the way they’re playing, something is wrong with you.”
The Lady Eagles were led by senior guard Nealey Jackson’s game-high 20 points.
From the start, Graves displayed its defensive dominance, forcing the Lady Lakers into 10 first quarter turnovers while cruising to an early 20-4 lead.
The Lady Eagles added to their lead in the second quarter as Jackson knocked down a pair of treys and senior guard Ellie Carter helped dish out multiple assists, giving Graves a comfortable 34-9 lead at the half.
A deep bench presence has played a huge part in the Lady Eagles’ wins thus far this season and Tuesday night’s victory was no different.
Thanks to a padded lead, Dunning deployed his second and third platoons led by freshman guards Hannah Glisson and Addison Widelski.
Glisson finished the night with five points and two assists while Widelski added seven points, two assists and one rebound.
The Lady Eagles will face their biggest test of the season this Friday night as they travel to Draffenville to take on the Marshall County Lady Marshals at 6 p.m.
Calloway 4 5 6 13—28
Graves 20 14 14 9—57
Calloway: Lowe 8, Schumacher 7, Clark 5, Crouch 4, Settle 4.
Field goals: 6-32. 3-pointers: 2-11 (Crouch and Schumacher)). Free throws: 10-16. Rebs: 18. Asts: 0. TO: 21. Fouls: 7. Record: 1-2.
Graves: Jackson 20, Carter 7, Harris 7, Widelski 7, Glisson 5, Spann 4, Alexander 3, Riley 2, Whitaker 2.
Field goals: 22-51. 3-pointers: 6-12 (Jackson (2), Alexander, Glisson, Harris and Widelski). Rebs: 14. Asts: 13. TO: 9. Free throws: 7-10. Fouls: 12. Record: 4-0.
Thompson drops 28, leads Eagles past Calloway
Sometimes all it takes is a rebound-win to get your team right.
For the Graves County Eagles, this couldn’t be more true.
Following a 59-52 victory over Gateway Christian on Saturday afternoon, the Eagles returned home on Tuesday night, defeating the Calloway County Lakers in convincing fashion, 71-45.
Graves County senior guard Drew Thompson followed up 27 and 17 point performances in the Eagles’ first two games with a 28-point bomb against the Lakers.
Thompson got cooking early and never cooled off, dropping eight points in the first quarter to give the Eagles a 17-10 advantage.
A poor shooting half paired with a stout defensive presence from Graves County plagued the Lakers into a five minute scoring drought to start the second quarter as the Eagles glided to a 27-14 lead at the break.
In the second half, much of the same helped the Eagles take off as Thompson knocked down a pair of triples and sophomore guard Lukas Pigg added eight second half points to lift the Eagles to the 71-45 win.
Senior guard Markus Isaiah and sophomore forward Collin Gibson also contributed big minutes in the Eagles’ win as Isaiah notched eight points and six rebounds while Gibson added 10 points and three boards.
Following the win, Graves County head coach Josh Frick said he was impressed with his team’s defensive presence against the Lakers.
“I love how we defended tonight,” Frick said. “I thought we really took a step in the right direction on the defensive end and hopefully that carries over because Marshall has been playing really well. Our guards did a really good job of taking control of the game early, and although guys like Mason and Flint had to battle foul trouble, we had guys like Dylan Jackson and Collin Gibson step up and play really well for us, so that was good to see.”
Graves County will look to hand Marshall County its first loss of the season on Friday night.
The Eagles and Marshals are set for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
Calloway 10 4 10 21—45
Graves 17 10 19 25—71
Calloway: Finley 16, Lockhart 11, Z. Hudgin 6, Franklin 5, Ray 3, Butler 2, D. Hudgin 2.
Field goals: 18-48. 3-pointers: 4-21 (Lockhart (3) and Franklin). Free throws: 5-9. Rebs: 16. Asts: 4. TO: 15. Fouls: 19. Record: 2-2.
Graves: Thompson 28, Pigg 11, Gibson 10, Isaiah 8, Grant 6, Hayden 3, Carrico 2, Jackson 2, Veucasovic 1.
Field goals: 23-44. 3-pointers: 8-18 (Thompson (5), Hayden, Isaiah and Pigg). Rebs: 26. Asts: 7. TO: 12. Free throws: 17-22. Fouls: 18. Record: 2-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.