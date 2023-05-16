Rogers vs Mayfield

Graves County defeated Mayfield 16-0 in the first round of the Third District tournament on Monday evening. Anna Rogers threw two perfect innings with five strikeouts.

 BY JOSEPH “PEE WEE” PETTY/For The Sun

Graves County defeated Mayfield 16-0 in the opening game of the Third District tournament on Monday evening. The win came as a three inning run rule.

Anna Rogers started in the circle for the Lady Eagles she would pitch two innings and Bailey Wimsatt would pitch the third as they combined to throw a perfect game. In the top of the first inning, Rogers struck out the side.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In