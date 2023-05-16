Graves County defeated Mayfield 16-0 in the opening game of the Third District tournament on Monday evening. The win came as a three inning run rule.
Anna Rogers started in the circle for the Lady Eagles she would pitch two innings and Bailey Wimsatt would pitch the third as they combined to throw a perfect game. In the top of the first inning, Rogers struck out the side.
The Lady Eagles responded in the bottom of the first inning by scoring four runs.
Rogers would strike out a pair of Lady Cardinals hitters in the top of the second. The Lady Eagles would erupt for seven runs in the bottom half of the inning.
In the top of third, Wimsatt struck out the side just as Rogers did in the first. In the bottom half of the inning, the Lady Eagles scored five runs to complete their run rule victory.
The win sets the Lady Eagles up with a chance to win the Third District tournament on Tuesday against the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Graves County High School.
TB: B. Cole 2, A. Davis 2, A. Taylor 2, K. Winstead 1, E. Davis 1, B. WImsatt 1
