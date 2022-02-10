The 11th annual KHSAA Bowling State Championships concluded at Executive Strike & Spare in Louisville, KY on Wednesday, Feb. 9. Paul Laurence Dunbar (Boys’ Team), Broox Golden of Paul Laurence Dunbar (Boys’ Singles), Graves County (Girls’ Team), Paige Frantz of Pleasure Ridge Park (Girls’ Singles), Great Crossing (Unified) and Faith Gregory of Bardstown (Adapted) were each crowned 2022 state champions.
Alongside a championship for the Lady Eagles team, Abigail Hamilton finished third as in individual for Graves County. She bowled a 956 through five games on Monday, Feb. 7.
The McCracken County Mustangs boys team finished fifth, falling to Pleasure Ridge Park in the second round on Tuesday. As an individual, Ross Ramage finished third with a score of 1,140 through five games also on Tuesday.
