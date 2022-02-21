The Graves County Lady Eagles earned their 11th consecutive Third District championship on Monday night at the Eagles’ Nest, defeating the Mayfield Lady Cardinals, 56-21.
Senior guard Nealey Jackson led the way for the Lady Eagles, scoring a game-high 13 points on 5-14 shooting.
Graves opened the night with a 5-0 advantage but would quickly see this lead disappear as Mayfield sophomore guard Skylar Mandry helped give the Lady Cards their first lead of the game, 6-5, as the two teams neared the midway point of the first quarter.
Despite an early deficit, the Lady Eagles bounced back almost instantaneously, ending the first frame on an 8-0 run to take a 15-6 lead.
In the second quarter, Graves applied more pressure on the offensive end, opening the second on a 8-0 run as senior guards Ellie Carter and Jackson knocked down triples to lift the Lady Eagles to a 23-6 lead.
As Graves County shots continued to fall, Mayfield couldn’t buy a bucket, allowing the Lady Eagles to take a 32-7 lead into the halftime break.
It wouldn’t take long for the Lady Eagles to run the score to a 35-point advantage in the second half, forcing a running clock en route to a lopsided Graves County victory.
The Lady Cardinals finished with three players tied as leading scorers with Lex Feagin, Lay Mayes and Addaley Smith each recording five points each.
With this trip to the Third District finale, Graves County and Mayfield each punched tickets to the First Region tournament at the CFSB Center in Murray.
The tournament draw will take place Wednesday morning at Marshall County High School with first round games to follow this Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
Mayfield 6 2 6 7 21
Graves 15 20 13 8 56
Mayfield: Feagin 5, Mayes 5, Smith 5, Mandry 4, Jones 2.
Field goals: 9-28. 3-pointers: 1-13 (Feagin) Free throws: 6-11. Fouls: 8. Record: 9-13.
Graves: Jackson 13, Alexander 9, Widelski 8, Carter 7, Glisson 5, Riley 4, Whitaker 4, Harris 2, Hayden 2, Spann 2.
Field goals: 22-49. 3-pointers: 7-23 (Jackson (2), Widelski (2), Alexander, Carter and Glisson). Free throws: 5-9. Fouls: 16. Record: 22-6.
