Over the weekend, the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles traveled to compete in the Kentucky Christian Athletic Conference state tournament. The Lady Eagles took down June Buchanan and Highlands Latin to earn the title, with senior Lillian Burnett selected as All-Tournament MVP for her performance on the court.
“I thought it was a good tournament for our team, and it gave us a chance to work on things that will help us in the next part of our season,” Burnett said. “It was also a great opportunity for team bonding and some experience for the younger girls on the team who are going to be a big part of it next year.”
The first game for CFS came against June Buchanan with a 70-45 victory. Burnett led her team with 20 points and 17 rebounds in the contest. At halftime, the Lady Eagles led 38-9. Gracie Howard followed behind in the scoring with 17 points and five rebounds.
Gracie Howard, Rhema Howard, and Jayden Jackson were named to the All-Tournament Team with Burnett, for their performances throughout the weekend.
“I’m very humbled and honored to get the MVP award,” Burnett said. “It could’ve been of the girls, everyone played so well, and we all played as a team the whole weekend.”
CFS competed against Highlands Latin in the championship game, taking a 60-21 victory. The win against the Lady Highlanders allowed Christian Fellowship to earn the KCAC title, representing the First Region.
Gracie Howard led the Lady Eagles in the contest. The junior collected 23 points to assist her team in claiming the title. Rhema Howard went 3-for-3 in field goals during the championship game, collecting six points. Burnett followed behind Gracie Howard with 14 points and led the team alongside Alyssa Warren with six rebounds.
