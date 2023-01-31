CCA Lady Eagles

The Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles brought home the Kentucky Christian Athletic Conference state championship title home after competing in the tournament over the weekend. Gracie Howard, Rhema Howard, Jayden Jackson, and Lillian Burnett were selected to the All-Tournament Team. Senior Burnett was named MVP in the tournament.

 Photo courtesy of Trevor Jackson

Over the weekend, the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles traveled to compete in the Kentucky Christian Athletic Conference state tournament. The Lady Eagles took down June Buchanan and Highlands Latin to earn the title, with senior Lillian Burnett selected as All-Tournament MVP for her performance on the court.

“I thought it was a good tournament for our team, and it gave us a chance to work on things that will help us in the next part of our season,” Burnett said. “It was also a great opportunity for team bonding and some experience for the younger girls on the team who are going to be a big part of it next year.”

