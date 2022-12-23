The Graves County Lady Eagles picked up a win against Madison Central in the Adams Buick GMC Holiday Hoopfest on Thursday morning in Richmond, KY.
The Lady Eagles defeated Madison Central 38-32 making their pre-Christmas trip to central Kentucky a 1-1 journey. They entered the game coming off of a tough loss to Rockcastle County, in which they led most of the game.
They once again led for much of the game against Madison Central, only this time they were able to end it with a victory.
The Lady Eagles got off to a little bit of a slow start, but then they started to click and they controlled most of the game.
The game was tied at 17 points with less than 10 seconds left in the second quarter, when Hannah Glisson pulled up for a deep 3-pointer and made it to send the Lady Eagles to the locker room leading 20-17 at halftime.
They were able to use the third quarter to pull away and help lead them to their win.
“In the second half, we out rebounded them,” head coach Lyndon Dunning said. “We controlled [Bailey Hensley], who is a really dominant player inside.”
The Lady Eagles held Hensley to just seven points on the game and 3-13 shooting from the field.
For a second consecutive game, Morgan Alexander and Hannah Glisson led the Lady Eagles in points. Alexander and Glisson had 14 points each. Alexander led the game in three point makes, with four, going 4-8 from behind the three point line.
Carley Riley, once again led the team in rebounds with seven.
Ella Kemp led the team in assists with three, and the game in steals with two.
The team made some changes to their game plan just before the game started.
“They figured out the game plan,” Dunning said. “They stuck with it. We made some changes right before game time and they understood the game plan so I’m really proud of them for that.”
Dunning said this win against a good team will help them for the rest of the season and that he saw his team grow up a lot today, responding to a loss and turning around and playing at 10 a.m.
