Graves girls vs Madison

Hannah Glisson attempts a shot from downtown in the Lady Eagles 38-32 win over Madison Central on Thursday morning.

 BY CONNOR CAPITO/ccapito@mayfield-messenger.com

The Graves County Lady Eagles picked up a win against Madison Central in the Adams Buick GMC Holiday Hoopfest on Thursday morning in Richmond, KY.

The Lady Eagles defeated Madison Central 38-32 making their pre-Christmas trip to central Kentucky a 1-1 journey. They entered the game coming off of a tough loss to Rockcastle County, in which they led most of the game.

