CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP 71, ST. MARY 31
The Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles hosted the St. Mary’s Lady Vikings on Monday night, securing a big win for the Lady Eagles.
Coming off a loss, the Lady Eagles came out fast, playing smothering defense and taking the ball into the paint for easy points. The Lady Eagles press was majorly disrupting the offense of the Lady Vikings, forcing them to commit several key turnovers that led to fast break scores for CFS. The defense did not stop on the perimeter though, as the Lady Eagles locked down in the paint with some emphatic blocks and easily controlled the rebound battle.
The Lady Eagles did not settle for difficult shots, making the extra pass and keeping the ball moving. They were especially successful in the pick-and-roll offense that either led to an easy floater for the guard, or a pass to the roller for a layup. This unselfish offense allowed many different players to get involved with more than six players scoring over five points for the Lady Eagles.
CFS carried a 45-15 lead into halftime and did not stop there, dominating every aspect of this game. A physical game on both ends of the court, CFS seemed to embrace it, battling for every loose ball and hustling all over the court.
The Lady Eagles were led in scoring by Lillian Burnett, who had 32 points and was playing extremely tough interior defense for CFS. This game ended with a final score of 71-31, a great win for the Lady Eagles as they look to carry this momentum into their game on Tuesday, December 13 at 7:30 p.m. against Mayfield at home.
Christian Fellowship: 25-45-65-71
St. Mary: 8-15-22-31
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP:
Burnett 32, Gracie Howard 9, Jayden Jackson 8, Rhema Howard 8, Renee Shields 7, Alyssa Warren 5, Ava Ryan 2. Field goals: 30. 3-pointers: 1 (Shields). Free throws: 10/17. Fouls: 10. Record: 6-1.
ST. MARY:
Caroline Crider 9, Olivia Lorch 6, Claire Fleming 4, Kaitlynn Burrus 3, Vanessa Becker 3, Katie O’Neil 2, Mason Clements 2. Field goals: 13. 3-pointers: 3 (Lorch 2, Crider). Free throws: 2/7. Fouls: 16. Record: 2-4.
