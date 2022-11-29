Glisson

Graves County freshman Hannah Glisson motions for a play in the Lady Eagles 59-49 win over Crittenden County to open the season on Monday night.

 BY JOSEPH ‘PEE WEE’ PETTY/For The Sun

The Graves County Lady Eagles won their season opener against Crittenden County on Monday night on their home court in a 10-point 59-49 victory. They played dominant from start to finish, never giving up the lead and maintaining a healthy deficit throughout the night.

Freshman guard, Hannah Glisson led the home team in scoring with 22 points, including 16 from behind the arc.

