The Graves County Lady Eagles won their season opener against Crittenden County on Monday night on their home court in a 10-point 59-49 victory. They played dominant from start to finish, never giving up the lead and maintaining a healthy deficit throughout the night.
Freshman guard, Hannah Glisson led the home team in scoring with 22 points, including 16 from behind the arc.
Head coach Lyndon Dunning was proud of the way his team battled.
“I liked the way we competed,” Dunning said. “We were able to get a lot of kids off the bench and into some different situations that allowed us to survive those injuries that we had to deal with tonight. It was a great effort against a really good team.”
Dunning said he really liked what Morgan Alexander and Glisson did with handling adversity during the game. He added that Lillian Hayden played well off the bench and Conlee Spann played really solid, he also said Carly Riley and Avery Thompson made an impact on the win.
There were two injured Lady Eagles during the game, Addison Widelski with a knee injury early in the first quarter and Spann with a back injury on a hard foul in the fourth quarter.
Dunning had no updates on either player, but said he hopes to have both back for their game on Tuesday.
As Dunning stated, the Lady Eagles used their bench to their advantage as nine players entered the game off of the bench.
The Lady Eagles entered the season with depth, but it was tested already as Ella Kemp did not play with an injury from a scrimmage last week.
Dunning did see some things he believes his team will need to work on.
“I think our defense at times was pretty good,” Dunning said. “A few times we need to work on it, but we’ll work on some stuff, work on the kinks. I think our rebounding needs to get better. I felt like we shoot the ball sometimes and we stand. We’ve got to do a better job of getting the rebound and putting the missed shot in the basket and on the other end, limiting our opponents to one shot.”
Next to the 22 points from Glisson, Spann followed with 13 and Alexander had 11 to round out the double-digit scorers.
The Lady Eagles will play again on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. vs Hickman County at home, before playing in the always competitive Marshall County Hoopfest on Thursday against Massac County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.