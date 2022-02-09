With two weeks remaining in regular season play, the Graves County Lady Eagles, much like any other team in contention for a regional title, are working towards becoming a tournament-ready team.
On Tuesday night, the Lady Eagles received one of their best tests of the season in a down-to-the -wire battle with Second Region contender Hopkins County Central at the Eagles’ Nest.
Overcoming a 11-point deficit in the third quarter, the Lady Eagles muscled their way to a 56-52 victory over the visiting Lady Storm behind sophomore guard Morgan Alexander’s 13 points.
The Lady Eagles struggled to take care of the ball in the first half as a multitude of lazy turnovers allowed Hopkins County Central to take a 26-22 lead into the halftime break.
The Lady Storm’s stout defensive presence paired with lights-out shooting from junior guard Brooklyn Clark helped Hopkins County open up a 35-24 advantage over the Lady Eagles midway through the third quarter.
Despite falling behind, the Lady Eagles refused to fold as their youth began to shine.
A pair of triples from both Alexander and freshman guard Hannah Glisson helped Graves County climb back into the contest, trailing 41-40 heading into the final frame.
A big three point basket from junior forward Conlee Spann and an 11-15 mark from the charity stripe helped Graves County complete the come from behind victory down the stretch.
The Lady Eagles move to 19-4 overall on the season with the win and will look to carry this momentum into another heated battle with McCracken County on the road on Friday night at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena.
HCC 12 14 15 11 52
Graves 9 13 18 16 56
HCC: Sutton 17, Clark 14, Jones 13, Mason 3, Peyton 3, Fritz 2.
Field goals: 21-50. 3-pointers: 6-14 (Clark (4), Jones and Peyton). Free throws: 4-8. Fouls: 14. Record: 16-5.
Graves: Alexander 13, Whitaker 12, Glisson 11, Riley 6, Spann 5, Widelski 4, Carter 3, Harris 2.
Field goals: 18-62. 3-pointers: 7-21 (Glisson (3), Alexander (2), Spann and Widelski). Free throws: 13-18 Fouls: 8. Record: 19-4.
Eagles’ comeback falls short against TilghmanThe Graves County Eagles came up just short of a miraculous comeback on Tuesday night against Paducah Tilghman at the Eagles’ Nest.
The Eagles trailed by as much as 13 points late into the final frame and battled all the way back to a three point deficit.
With two chances to cut the lead or tie the game, the Eagles came up empty, allowing the Blue Tornado to escape with the 50-47 victory.
Senior guard Markus Isaiah led the Eagles in scoring in the tough defeat, tallying 18 points while sophomore guard Lukas Pigg and junior forward Drew Hayden finished with eight points each.
Paducah Tilghman junior forward Jayvion Powell led all scorers with 19 points.
Graves County will look to regroup over the next two days as it prepares for its second bout with First Region favorite McCracken County on Friday night.
Tilghman 13 13 20 14 60
Graves 13 11 12 21 57
Tilghman: Powell 19, Shaw 13, Warren 9, Williams 7, Arthur 4, Bradley 4, Fitzgerald 4.
Field goals: 25-61. 3-pointers: 5-15 (Powell (3) and Shaw (2)). Rebs: 20. TO: 22. Free throws: 5-10. Fouls: 15. Record: 15-7.
Graves: Isaiah 18, Hayden 8, Pigg 8, Jones 6, Jackson 5, Gibson 4, Thompson 4, Tubbs 4.
Field goals: 21-46. 3-pointers: 3-11 (Hayden (2) and Pigg). Rebs: 24. TO: 23. Free throws: 12-19. Fouls: 12. Record: 12-12.
