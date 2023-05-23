Graves County defeated Hickman County in the first round of the First Region softball tournament Monday night in a 5-2 contest.

The first two innings went scoreless by both teams. The Lady Eagles posed the biggest threat of the first two innings when in the top of the second inning they had first and second with nobody out but were unable to push a run across.

