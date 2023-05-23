Graves County defeated Hickman County in the first round of the First Region softball tournament Monday night in a 5-2 contest.
The first two innings went scoreless by both teams. The Lady Eagles posed the biggest threat of the first two innings when in the top of the second inning they had first and second with nobody out but were unable to push a run across.
In the top of the third inning, the Lady Eagles scored the games first run when Brooklyn Cole grounded out and Bailey Wimsatt scored. The ground out would have been the innings third out had it not been for a Lady Falcon error.
The fourth and fifth innings would see both teams go scoreless for a two inning stretch once again.
Graves County broke through in the top of the sixth inning with four runs. The Lady Eagles rally was aided by three Lady Falcon errors and a walk. The Lady Eagles only had two hits in the inning, one being a two RBI double from Wimsatt.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Falcons would finally get on the board to cut into the Lady Eagles lead down to 5-2. They would score two runs that came on a two RBI single from Brooklyn Naranjo.
Neither team played a clean defensive game but it was more evident from the Lady Falcons as they committed seven errors compared to the Lady Eagles two.
Graves County will take on McCracken County for the second round matchup of the First Region tournament. The game is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday at McCracken County High School.
GRAVES COUNTY 5, HICKMAN COUNTY 2
GRVS 0 0 1 0 0 4 0 — 5-6-2
HCKM 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2-4-7
2B: GC — B. Wimsatt; HC — B. Byassee
TB: GC — B. Wimsatt 3, E. Davis 1, G. Martin 1, A. Taylor 1, P. Hayden 1; HC — B. Byassee 2, B. Naranjo, A. Clark 1, C. Boaz 1
