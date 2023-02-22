The Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles will be competing in the Fourth District Tournament championship game following their 66-60 win over the Calloway County Lady Lakers on Tuesday. This makes them the first team in CFS basketball history to make it to the region tournament.
A slow start for both teams, the Lady Lakers and Lady Eagles were alternating possession, but coming up short making shots. Until back-to-back shots by senior Lillian Burnett got them started, and from there they were off. The Lady Eagles quickly put up 10 points and left Calloway behind at two. But this was not going to be an easy game for the Lady Eagles, and their lead was quickly shortened, as the Lady Lakers composed themselves and made several baskets. Led by freshman Saylor Lowe with eight points, the Lady Lakers took a 14-13 lead into the second quarter.
Calloway turned on the burners in the second quarter, putting up basket after basket to lengthen their lead to 14, the largest deficit the Lady Eagles had experienced while playing them all year.
Despite their sizable disadvantage, the Lady Eagles sharpened their claws in the third quarter, implementing a strong full court press that effectively suffocated the Lady Lakers and turned up the offensive pressure.
Junior Gracie Howard contributed significantly to the Lady Eagles offensive leap, putting up 15 points in the third quarter alone, and making the shot that knotted them up 40-40 with Calloway. A back and forth game to end the third, CFS took the lead for a bit, but the Lady Lakers tied up the game with a 3-pointer by sophomore Jaycee Crouch, going 46-46 into the final quarter.
It was electric in Reed Conder gymnasium, as both sets of fans cheered for their teams during a nail-biting last quarter. The lead yo yo’d between the Lady Lakers and Lady Eagles as the game inched toward its close.
Going point-for-point, two sets of free throws by senior Jayden Jackson and Howard turned it into a two possession game, leading 60-55. And from there CFS never looked back, finishing with a set of free throws by Burnett to ice the game at 66-60, and secured their spot in the region tournament.
“It is a good thing to have goals, but it is another thing to achieve them,” said CFS Head Coach Trevor Jackson. “We are happy with where we are at, but we do not just want to be happy to be here. We came here to win a district championship and tomorrow night we get a chance to play for it.”
The Lady Eagles will be back in action on Wednesday at 6 p.m. against the Marshall County Lady Marshals at Reed Conder Gymnasium for the championship game.
Christian Fellowship:13-24-46-66
Calloway County:14-38-46-60
G. Howard 25, Burnett 17, Jackson 17, Renee Shields 5, Alyssa Warren 2.
Lowe 23, Jaiden Koch 21, Jaycee Crouch 10, Addi Schumacher 4, Lexi McClure 2.
