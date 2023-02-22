Lillian Burnett, Jayden Jackson celebration

The Lady Eagles celebrate a 66-60 win against Calloway County in their opening game of the District Four Tournament, in the center of their huddle seniors Lillian Burnett and Jayden Jackson embrace after a hard-fought battle.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | Tribune-Courier

The Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles will be competing in the Fourth District Tournament championship game following their 66-60 win over the Calloway County Lady Lakers on Tuesday. This makes them the first team in CFS basketball history to make it to the region tournament.

A slow start for both teams, the Lady Lakers and Lady Eagles were alternating possession, but coming up short making shots. Until back-to-back shots by senior Lillian Burnett got them started, and from there they were off. The Lady Eagles quickly put up 10 points and left Calloway behind at two. But this was not going to be an easy game for the Lady Eagles, and their lead was quickly shortened, as the Lady Lakers composed themselves and made several baskets. Led by freshman Saylor Lowe with eight points, the Lady Lakers took a 14-13 lead into the second quarter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In