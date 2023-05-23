The Marshall County Lady Marshals stayed in it until the end, but the Carlisle County Lady Comets pulled away late in a 9-6 victory during the Monday night game that opened the First Region tournament.
A strong start for the Lady Comets, a double by Anna Russelburg in the first and single by Lilyan Shehorn in the second allowed them the 2-0 early lead.
The Lady Marshals retaliated at the bottom of the second with a double by Madyson Morton that sent three runners across home plate, allowing Marshall to take the 3-2 lead. Continuing their momentum, Merriel Jackson grounded into fielder’s choice in the third and Chloe Coursey singled in the fifth to bring their lead to 5-2.
A set of singles by Russelburg and Alyssa Aikins in the fifth cut the Lady Marshals lead to one run, and a set of doubles by Karlie Gibson and Rhianna Thomason in the sixth allowed the Lady Comets to retake the lead, leaving the Lady Marshals trailing 7-5.
The late score allowed Carlisle to take the win and continue to the next round of the tournament, while the Lady Marshals finished their season with a 18-14 record.
Rhianna Thomason controlled the circle for the Lady Comets, pitching a complete game. She allowed 12 hits, six runs, walked on and struck out four on a 91-59 pitch-strike count.
The Lady Comets will be back in action against the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. at Marshall County High School.
MARSHALL COUNTY:
Allicen Harris took the loss after pitching 3.2 innings with seven runs on 10 hits with two strikeouts. Darnall pitched 3.1 innings with two runs on six hits and one strikeout.
Morton went 3-3 with three RBI and a double; Coursey went 2-4 with one RBI and a double; Darnall went 1-4 with one RBI; Chevelle Henson went 2-4; and Jackson logged one RBI.
CARLISLE COUNTY:
Lilyan Shehorn went 3-4 with two RBI; Gibson went 3-4 with three RBI and a double; Russleburg went 2-5 with two RBI and a double; Laney Shehorn went 1-3; Thomason went 1-4 with one RBI and a double; Alexis Jones went 2-4; Tori Burgess went 1-3; and Aikins went 3-4 with one RBI and a triple.
MARSHALL COUNTY:0|3|1|1|0|0|1
CARLISLE COUNTY: 1|1|0|0|2|3|2
