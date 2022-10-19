For the third year in a row, the Carlisle County Lady Comets are the First District volleyball champions. The past two years, the Lady Comets have battled against the Hickman County Lady Falcons for the title, this go around the Fulton County Lady Pilots made history and made the championship match for the first time in school history.

Tuesday nights contest ended in a 3-0 sweep, as the Lady Comets reminded everyone why they were the district favorites all season. They entered the tournament with an 18-15 record and will start the region tournament 20-15. Fulton County started the tournament at 4-22 and will start next weeks tournament at 5-23.

