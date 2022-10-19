For the third year in a row, the Carlisle County Lady Comets are the First District volleyball champions. The past two years, the Lady Comets have battled against the Hickman County Lady Falcons for the title, this go around the Fulton County Lady Pilots made history and made the championship match for the first time in school history.
Tuesday nights contest ended in a 3-0 sweep, as the Lady Comets reminded everyone why they were the district favorites all season. They entered the tournament with an 18-15 record and will start the region tournament 20-15. Fulton County started the tournament at 4-22 and will start next weeks tournament at 5-23.
Fulton County came out of the gate ready to give it their all in their first district championship appearance. They started with the first point and quickly built up to a 6-2 lead to make their mark on the night. That lead would slowly start to fizzle away as the Lady Comets chipped away at the deficit. And while the score got closer and closer together, the Lady Pilots were able to fight off their opponents from taking the lead.
That all changed though at the 19-19 mark and only a few points away from a first set victory. Carlisle County was able to take over the set from there as Emma Allen took the ball at service. She helped seal the final six points needed to win the set, while also holding the Lady Pilots to that 19 point plateau, and won the set 25-19.
“Overall I feel like out season went very well, I feel like some night we did better than others and that was the same tonight,” said Carlisle County head coach Whitney Wiley. “Sometimes we struggled a little bit as you could see tonight, but we fought back and came out on top to win it in three.”
Carlisle County didn’t let the second set get away from them like the early portion of the first did. They came out on a 9-0 run with Lilyan Shehorn at service hitting daggers over the net. Fulton ended that run there and way able to put some points on the board, but not quick enough to stop the Lady Comets from building an 18-5 lead and eventually 25-11 win.
With one set left and the potential of the night to be other, the Lady Pilots and Lady Comets battled til the very end.
Carlisle County started out strong, taking a slight lead and building to 10-7 before Fulton tied things up 11-11. From there eight different lead changes ensued. As the ball was tossed back and forth over the net, each points mattered.
At 17-16 Fulton County took a slight edge they held onto the longest lead of back end of the set. Things got knotted back up at 19-19 and 20-20 when Carlisle took the 21-20 lead and controlled it from there. They were able to end it 25-22 to secure the win and the First District Championship title.
Leading the stat sheet for the Lady Cardinals was Kaylee Campbell with 17 assists, Lexy Jones had 10 kills and Laney Shehorn recorded nine digs and three service aces.
The First Region tournament will take place next week after a draw determines the tournament match-ups. As winners of the Fourth District tournament, Marshall County will host the region tournament.
Carlisle County: Lexy Jones, Laney Shehorn, Ally Dietsch, Charlize Wright.
Fulton County: Hannah Emmons, Kylee Harrison.
Hickman County: Maddie Pittman, Olivia Deweese, Gracie Byrd.
Fulton City: LeAndra Randle, Daleya Jones.
