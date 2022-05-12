Wednesday night’s contest between the Carlisle County Lady Comets and Hickman County Lady Falcons decided who would be the first and second seeds for next week’s First District tournament. Carlisle (19-8) made their case for top spot, by taking down Hickman (14-13-1) 12-0.
With the season wrapping up, another rare Wednesday night rain makeup district game took place at Carlisle County High School.
The Lady Comets were the first on the board, but not until the bottom half of the second inning. Both teams gave valiant efforts to put points on the board prior, but runners would be left stranded on bases as defenses held strong.
A wild pitch would be the result of the first run of the game as Chyenne Geveden stole home, stirring up a cloud of dust. Rorey Eddleman had the at-bat when the first run was scored and loaded the bases when she was walked to help with the second run.
K Gibson would be the second consecutive walk, sending T Burgess home freely, making it a 2-0 game before then next at-bat would add the third out of the inning.
The defensive effort from the Lady Comets stayed solid, snagging three quick outs with a Rancey Skaggs single mixed in, to make for a quick half of the third inning.
Carlisle County got right back to work, adding another five runs to the board. A bunt from Geveden would give E Pearson enough time to make it home for the third run and a double from Burgess would bring home Lilyan Shehorn would add the fourth.
The Lady Comets took advantage of some crucial errors by their opponents when Laney Shehorn singled on a ground ball as Carlisle runners moved quickly around the bases for Burgess to score. Eddleman stepped up with runners on first and third.
Alyssa Aikin scored on a passed ball and a single from Eddleman would bring home Shehorn, making it a 7-0 game.
Another five-run inning would seal the deal for the home team. A pair of walks put runners on bases and three straight singles would result in three straight runs from Shehorn, Burgess and Aikins, making it a 10-0 ball game. Hickman was able to snag their second out, but a line drive by Eddleman would be enough to bring home Burgess and Aikins yet again to take the 12-0 game.
The Lady Comets have one remaining in their regular season schedule against Ballard Memorial on Saturday, May 14, while Hickman County will travel to Community Christian Academy on Thursday to finish their regular season.
The district tournament will begin on Monday, May 16 with Carlisle County taking on Fulton City and Hickman County taking on Fulton County. Both games will take place at Carlisle County High School.
Carlisle County 12, Hickman County 0
Carlisle County 0255XXX — 12-11-2
Hickman County 00000XX — 0-4-3
2B: CC — T Burgess
TB: CC — T Burgess 3, R Eddleman 2, L Shehorn 2, A Russelburg 1, R Thomason 1, C Geveden 1, L Shehorn, A Aikins 1; HC — A Clark 2, R Skaggs, L Wilber 1.
RECORD: Carlisle County (19-8), Hickman County (14-13-1)
