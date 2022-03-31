Errors and free passes mounted for the Graves County Lady Eagles on Thursday night.
Looking to extend its winning streak to six games, Graves coughed up five errors and allowed 11 walks as the Carlisle County Lady Comets used a 10-run top of the fourth to earn a 18-6 victory over the Lady Eagles.
Graves wasted no time jumping out to a 4-0 lead at the end of the first as junior Taylor Woods fueled the early scoring with a two-run triple to right field.
Sophomore Bailey Wimsatt got off to a dominant start in the circle, striking out the side in the first while allowing no runs in two innings of work.
With sophomore Anna Rogers coming on in relief, things began to unravel for the Lady Eagles.
Following a scoreless third, the Lady Comets put up a staggering 10-spot in the top half of the fourth inning, all with two outs.
Four hits, three errors and three walks spelled disaster for Graves County as Carlisle took a 10-4 lead.
The Lady Eagles would manage to get one run back in the home half of the fourth and sixth, but a pair of four run innings in the sixth and seventh for Carlisle allowed the Lady Comets to blow things open en route to the 18-6 victory.
Graves County will take the next 10 days off to rest and refuel during spring break (April 4-9.)
The Lady Eagles will hit the road to take on Calloway County on Monday, April 11.
Eagles stumble, fall to Livingston Central 10-7Hot starts don’t always lead to happy endings.
And the Graves County Eagles learned this lesson the hard way on Thursday night against the Livingston Central Cardinals.
Graves jumped out to a 5-1 lead through three innings of action but stumbled down the stretch, allowing nine runs in the final four innings of play as the Cardinals roared back for the improbable 10-7 victory.
Much like their female counterparts, the Eagles struggled with command and defensive execution, issuing 12 walks and coughing up five errors, leaving the door open for Livingston’s comeback.
The Comets took their first lead of the game, 7-5, in the top of the sixth, but it would prove to be short-lived as the Eagles plated two runs in the bottom half on an error and fielder’s choice to knot the game up at 7-all with one inning to play.
In the top of the seventh, Livingston played to its strengths, using and abusing the Graves County defensive miscues.
The Cardinals added two runs on an errant pickoff attempt and one more on an RBI single from freshman Skylar Padon, taking a 10-7 advantage into the final half inning.
The Eagles refused to go out quietly, loading the bases with the top of their lineup coming to the plate.
Despite the late-game drama, sophomore Drake Defreitas and junior Drew Hayden came up empty, stranding the bases loaded to give Livingston the unlikely “W.”
The Eagles will take the weekend off as they prepare for a five-game roadstand in the Fort Walton Beach Bash during spring break next week.
