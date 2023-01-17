Lady Comets

The Carlisle County Lady Comets put up two fingers to remind everyone Saturday night’s 44-35 win over Murray was their second straight First Region All “A” Classic Championship win.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

The Lady Comets of Carlisle County defeated the Murray Lady Tigers on Saturday to claim their second straight First Region All “A” Classic title in a 44-35 decision.

Murray got the jump on Carlisle early on, but a determined defense by the Lady Comets down the stretch made the defense in snagging the win. The Lady Tigers held their opponents to just 12 points in the first half of play, while the Lady Comets defense took control in the latter half of the game, allowing 16 points.

