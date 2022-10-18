The First District volleyball tournament kicked things off on Monday night at Hickman County High School. A contest between Carlisle County (18-15) and Fulton City (6-16) got the night underway with the Lady Comets claiming the 3-0 sweep (25-8, 25-18, 25-10).
On the season, the Lady Comets have claimed wins in all three previous contests against the Lady Bulldogs. All three contests resulted in shutouts (3-0, 2-0, 3-0), so a shutout in the district tournament seemed fitting.
Carlisle County got off to a quick 5-0 start as they looked to leave their mark early on the game. While Fulton City put a single point on the board, the dominance from the Lady Comets continued, leading to a 14-1 lead.
The Lady Bulldogs were able to add a few more points here and there, but the early lead that Carlisle had built would be too much for Fulton to climb back from. Carlisle County closed out the first set 25-8.
A win in the second set wouldn’t come nearly as easily for the Lady Comets as the Lady Bulldogs grabbed an early 5-4 lead. They wouldn’t maintain that lead through the early moments of the set, leading by narrow margins of 3-4 points until the 12-12 mark.
Carlisle County claimed their first lead at the 13-12 mark, would hand it back at 14-13, and claim it for good at the 16-15 mark. From there the Lady Comets would put up nine points, to the Lady Bulldogs three, to secure the second set 25-18.
The final set was another dominant one for the Lady Comets as their shot at appearing in yet another First District title game was in reach. They took an early 10-3 lead and never looked back, as they quickly built up the deficit 20-5.
The Lady Comets would put the match away shortly after in a 25-10 decision to end the Lady Bulldogs season and advance to the First District Championship game on Tuesday night.
Fulton County 3, Hickman County 2After a quick three sets in the first match, the second game of the night was anything but. That second game consisted of an all-out battle between the hosts of the tournament, Hickman County, and the Lady Pilots of Fulton County which took all five sets before a winner was determined. After sets consisting of scores 6-25, 29-27, 16-25, 25-16, 15-8, the Lady Pilots came out on top 3-2.
Fulton County came out on top in this contest turning the series between the two schools to 2-1 in Hickman’s favor, but more importantly, the fifth and most important win of the season for the Lady Pilots.
After a quick 25-6 first set win, it appeared that the home team would take the match handily. Sophomore Ella Terry ended the set with nine straight points from service to take the 1-0 win.
Hickman County did the same in the second set by taking a 15-8 lead with momentum driving their success. Fulton County slowly started to chip away at that deficit however, and tied the set up at 19-19. With Abigail Emmons at service, she would not only help get the Lady Pilots their first lead of the night, but also help a 10-0 run with well-placed serves.
Hickman wasn’t about to give up their lead though and took back the lead as the end of the set neared. Fulton County knotted things up again at 23-23 and from there five different lead chances took place, sending the set into extra points.
At the 27-27 mark Fulton County found the points they needed to put the set away and tie the game up 1-1.
The third set was once again dominated by the Lady Falcons. Determined to not let the second set loss get to them, the home team bounced back to lead the entire third set from start to finish. Hannah Ray helped seal the deal to take the 2-1 lead with the last five points from service including an ace to close out the set 25-16.
Fulton County started the fourth set determined not to have this set be their last of the season. They started out with a modest lead before Hickman came to take it for a brief second at 3-2. Fulton came back at 4-3 and never looked back, but never quite getting enough of a lead to be comfortable.
The Lady Pilots held a 13-10 lead before Emmons once again put her service skills to the test to help her team go on an 8-0 run to take the 20-10 lead. Hickman climbed back slowly to get to 16 points, but not before Fulton closed out the set to tie up the game at 2-2 with a score of 25-16.
The first to 15 points would win the game and advance to the district championship, the other would call it a season and prepare for next year.
Hickman County came out with the lead once again to start out the set, but an ace from Hannah Emmons would shift the momentum for good. The ace gave the Lady Pilots a 5-4 lead which built to 10-7 and ultimately 15-8. The last two points to end the night came in the form of aces by Aubrey Allison to clinch the win.
Abigail Emmons had a phenomenal night from service, serving up 12 aces and just two service errors while adding five assists. Hannah Emmons led the team with kills at eight to go along with two aces.
Fulton County and Carlisle County will meet in the First District Championship game on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at Hickman County. With wins on Monday night, both teams punched their ticket to the First Region tournament to be held next week.
