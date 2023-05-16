The First District softball tournament was a lopsided affair on Monday night, as the Carlisle County Lady Comets and the Hickman County Lady Falcons each blanked their opponents to advance to the championship game.

Carlisle County faced off against the Fulton City Lady Bulldogs, defeating them 13-0, while Hickman County took on the Fulton County Lady Pilots, handing them a 14-0 loss.

