The First District softball tournament was a lopsided affair on Monday night, as the Carlisle County Lady Comets and the Hickman County Lady Falcons each blanked their opponents to advance to the championship game.
Carlisle County faced off against the Fulton City Lady Bulldogs, defeating them 13-0, while Hickman County took on the Fulton County Lady Pilots, handing them a 14-0 loss.
The last time the Lady Comets and Lady Falcons didn’t meet in the district title game was in 2013 when the Lady Bulldogs beat Hickman County 7-6. Since then, it has been a battle between Hickman and Carlisle for the title, with the Lady Falcons claiming the last four trophies.
Scoring was plentiful for the winning teams, but the pitching on those defensive sides is what stands out.
Rylee Lemons controlled the circle for Carlisle County. The eighth grade hurler pitched five innings, walking one and striking out 11 on a 71-44 pitch-strike count. The no-no gives Lemons a perfect 5-0 winning record from the mound on the season and her fourth start of the year.
For Hickman County, it was freshman Blair Byassee who also pitched a no-hitter. In her five inning contest she struck out 13 and walked one on a 65-50 pitch-strike count. The 13 strikeouts puts Byassee in the 100’s in opponents struck out this season.
The First District Championship game will take place in Fulton City with a 5:30 p.m. first pitch.
CARLISLE COUNTY 13, FULTON CITY 0
CCHS 7 5 1 0 X X X — 13-9-0
FLTN 0 0 0 0 0 0 X X — 0-0-2
HR: CC — G. Edging, B. Hoskins
TB: CC — G. Edging 4, B. Hoskins 4, R. Lemons 2, K. Dale 2, M. Hogencamp 1, A. Laird 1. C. Chandler 1, C. Geveden 1
HICKMAN COUNTY 14, FULTON COUNTY 0
HCKM 4 4 4 2 X X X — 14-6-1
FLTN 0 0 0 0 0 X X — 0-0-14
2B: HC — B. Naranjo, A. Clark, B. Byassee, A. Howell
TB: HC — A. Clark 3, B. Byassee 3, B. Naranjo 2, A. Howell 2
