The First Region All “A” softball championship between the Carlisle County Lady Comets and Murray Lady Tigers took place Friday night at Carlisle County High School. The tournament, which lasted longer than most people, excepted or wanted it to, ended with the Lady Comets winning in a 2-0 decision.
A solid performance from the pitching circle and quick defensive work on within the bases gave the Lady Comets the shutout and the First Region All “A” Title. Rhianna Thomason not only made things happen from the circle, allowing just two hits, walking one and striking out four, but she also did her job at the plate.
“I just did what I knew what to do, it was me and my catcher and I just focused,” Thomason said. “We have put in all the work we could to get here and have practiced hard.”
Both runs came in just one at-bat for Carlisle County in the top of the sixth inning. Reese Eddleman and Anna Russelburg had each hit singles to get on first and second base respectively. L Jones stepped up to the plate and hit a two RBI double to center field on a line drive to bring home her teammates, in what would but all the offensive scoring needed.
K Chapman led took crarge in the pitching circle for the Lady Tigers for all seven innings. She threw six hits, two runs and struck out two on the night.
The Lady Cardinals, coached by Scott Ginn, now hold an 8-7 record in his return to the coaching position. Ginn lasted coached the Carlisle County softball team in 2019 when the Lady Comets went 12-15 on the year, stepped away from the position for a year plus the COVID ridden year, and stepped back into the role this year.
They will go onto the All “A” State tournament on April Saturday, April 30.
Before then Carlisle County will play Hickman County on the road on April 25 and Murray again on April 26. Murray will go to Marshall County on April 25 before coming back to Carlisle County for the regular season rematch.
Carlisle County 2, Murray 0
Carlisle County 0000020 — 2-6-1
Murray 0000000- 0-2-1
2B: CC — A Russelburg, L Jones
3B: CC — R Thomason
TB: CC — R Thomason 3, A Russelburg 3, L Jones 2, T Burgess 1, R Eddleman 1; M — A Farr, V Burton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.