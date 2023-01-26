RICHMOND — The pressure was just too much for the Carlisle County Lady Comets.
A young team with only a few players who had seen the All “A” Classic stage was no match for one of the top teams in the field and its pressure defense.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
RICHMOND — The pressure was just too much for the Carlisle County Lady Comets.
A young team with only a few players who had seen the All “A” Classic stage was no match for one of the top teams in the field and its pressure defense.
Turnovers took away any chance the Lady Comets had in the early going Wednesday, and they fell to Pikeville 76-23 in the first round of the statewide small-school tournament.
Carlisle County surrendered the ball seven times in the first four minutes, and the Lady Comets committed 23 turnovers in the first half that led to 29 Pikeville points.
“They turned the defense up on us, and we just really didn’t know what to do,” Carlisle County coach Ember Wright said. “We’re starting two eighth-graders, (so there’s) maybe a little inexperience there, but that’s something we’ve got to work on because we’re going to see it again.”
Carlisle County (13-6) was making its second straight All “A” state appearance, but only three players who were on the floor a year ago for a first-round loss to eventual champion Owen County returned to Baptist Health Arena this season.
“We are just thankful to be here,” Wright said.
It quickly became clear, however, that the Lady Comets would not extend their stay. They struggled to get the ball into the front court from the outset, falling behind 17-0 in just over four minutes.
Carlisle County had gotten off only two shots before Kiera Whitaker drove for a layup that gave the Lady Comets their first points with 3:21 remaining in the first quarter.
Pikeville (17-4) led 29-2 before the Lady Comets scored again early in the second quarter, and it was 36-7 midway through that period. The running-clock mercy rule was in effect throughout the second half.
Carlisle County’s best run of the game came in the third quarter, when Gracyn Edging got a layup and a 3-pointer and Whitaker added a basket in a 7-2 spurt.
“We talked at halftime about pride,” Wright said. “We knew we had a tough game … and at halftime we said, ‘Hey, you’ve just got to have pride. You’ve got to keep up your intensity, keep playing hard.’ We told them all year long we’d rather have a missed shot than a turnover, and I think that they took that to heart and they started looking more at their shots.
“I know they pulled their press off some, but I thought we were more focused that second half.”
Carlisle County was 4-for-10 from the field in the second half and finished the game at 35%, while Pikeville shot 52% and outrebounded the Lady Comets 33-18.
Edging led Carlisle County with seven points on 3-of-4 shooting from the field.
Malle McGee and Alexis Jones added five points each, while Whitaker, the Lady Comets’ leading scorer on the season at 17.5 points per game, was held to four.
Trinity Rowe, one of the top juniors in the state, led Pikeville with 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting.
Wright said there is much Carlisle County can take from their All “A” experience.
“We hope to be back one day soon, so I think that this is just getting them that experience, the atmosphere, the big game, playing better competition, and we’ll go back and work on it,” she said.
In the short term, the Lady Comets return to First District play Friday with a home game against Fulton City, the first of four consecutive home games.
“This has to help us (when we) go back into district play, because that’s our next focus, to win district,” Wright said.
CCHS 2 10 7 4 — 23
PHS 18 30 17 9 — 76
CCHS: Edging 7, McGee 5, Jones 5, Whitaker 4, Lemons 2. FIELD GOALS: 8 (Edging 3, McGee 2, Whitaker 1, Jones 1, Lemons 1). 3-POINTERS: 1 (Edging 1). FREE THROWS: 6/14. RECORD: 13-6.
PHS: Rowe 25, Whited 11, Theiss 8, Alvin 8, Lin 7, Thornsbury 6, Walters 3, Compton 3, Woods 3, Hall 2. FIELD GOALS: 29 (Rowe 11, Whited 4, Theiss 3, Alvin 3, Lin 3, Thornsbury 1, Walters 1, Hall 1, Compton 1, Woods 1). 3-POINTERS: 9 (Rowe 3, Alvin 2, Whited 1, Walters 1, Lin 1, Compton 1). FREE THROWS: 9/14. RECORD: 17-4.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.