For the fifth year in a row, the Carlisle County Lady Comets and Hickman County Lady Falcons met in the First District Championship game for a battle for the coveted district hardware. The Lady Comets claimed their fourth title in that five-year span with a 23-22 win over the Lady Falcons on Monday night at Fulton City High School.
What was lacking on the scoreboard was made up in heart between both teams as they left it all out there for the love of the game.
Carlisle County started out strong on a 6-0 run that spanned over the entirety of the eight minute first quarter, but didn’t start until the 5:40 mark. The full court press that the Lady Comets have relied on throughout the season to get fast break points slowed the game down, but didn’t result in turnovers or points. And while the Lady Falcons were breaking down their opponents full court press, their possessions weren’t turning into points.
Rancey Skaggs would eventually get her team on the board when she got fouled on a layup with seven seconds left on the clock to end the quarter 6-2.
“In order for us to go in our transition we have to score and our shots just weren’t falling tonight,” Carlisle County head coach Ember Wright said. “I have to give it to Hickman, they beat our 2-2-1 press when we were in it, they worked on it, they made the adjustments, our shots just didn’t fall and we are just lucky to get that one-point win.”
The second quarter was much of the same, though the scoring picked up early. Carlisle led 10-4 with 5:35 to go before the half but a pair of momentum changing 3s tied the game.
Justice Midyett things off with a big three and Skaggs followed not a minute later to put even the score 10-10 with 2:35 to play. Hickman never rushed their offense throughout the night; they stayed composed and waited for the right shot and had possession of the ball much longer than Carlisle.
The half would come to an end still tied 10-10 due to those long possessions.
Kiera Whitaker ended the Lady Comets scoring drought with a transition layup out of the locker room.
She would end the night with 10 points to lead Carlisle County in scoring.
The layup would get the ball rolling for scoring and not just for the Lady Comets.
The third quarter had the most points scored combined in any quarter of the ball game with 15 points scored all together; Carlisle had nine while Hickman had seven.
It was in that quarter where the Lady Falcons found their first lead of the game off of a Brooklyn Naranjo free throw to go up 14-13.
That lead turned into 17-14, their biggest lead of the night, with 2:10 left in the third quarter, but the Lady Comets would take back over and end the quarter 19-17.
“Our girls wanted the ball and they wanted to score, but I told them we can’t get the ball if we are going to foul,” Wright said. “If foul one time they shoot free throws and could take the lead and then who knows what’s going to happen.”
Hickman County was in the bonus from the 5:45 mark in the final quarter of play, but the Lady Comets were smart in not fouling their opponents despite the continued long Lady Falcon possessions.
The first points of the final quarter wouldn’t be scored until the 3:20 mark when Skaggs worked into the paint for a layup to tie the game 19-19.
At the 2:42 mark Tristan Tyler knocked down a free throw to go up 20-19 and that would start another scoring drought until the 27 second mark.
Hickman County coach Shayne Midyett called three consecutive timeouts all in one long possession for the Lady Falcons in an effort to not only run the clock down, but also draw up a few plays to regain the lead.
Unfortunately for the Lady Falcons, Whitaker would force the turnover and be sent to the line to shoot 1-and-1 where she would make both to put her team up 22-19.
From there the Lady Falcons would be forced to foul again in order to get the ball back after a failed possession Maddison Wright would make her first, miss the second to go up 23-19.
In one last ditch effort Skaggs rushed down the court, set up for a long 3-pointer and sink it.
Unfortunately the deficit was too large to tie or take the lead and the Lady Comets would come out victorious 23-22.
Whitaker led the Lady Comets with 10, Wright added eight and Tyler put up five to round out the 23 points.
Hickman County was led by Skaggs with her 10 points; Anna Howell added four, Midyett and Wilber each had three points and Naranjo rounded out the points with two.
