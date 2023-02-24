A true championship environment surrounded the First District girls basketball title game on Thursday night at Carlisle County High School. With the honors of claiming a district title on the line, the Lady Comets of Carlisle County and Lady Pilots of Fulton County, battled it out until the very end, with Carlisle coming out victorious 59-49.

The win earned the Lady Comets their third straight First District title, beating Hickman County the previous two years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In