A true championship environment surrounded the First District girls basketball title game on Thursday night at Carlisle County High School. With the honors of claiming a district title on the line, the Lady Comets of Carlisle County and Lady Pilots of Fulton County, battled it out until the very end, with Carlisle coming out victorious 59-49.
The win earned the Lady Comets their third straight First District title, beating Hickman County the previous two years.
On the season, the Lady Pilots have had the Lady Comets number, beating them in their two regular season games 50-45 and 45-43. Carlisle was determined not to get swept and secured the 10-point win.
“I’m very proud of our girls,” Carlisle County head coach Ember Wright said. “To know that we came in as the two seed, they (Fulton) beat us twice and I felt like they had the edge and the confidence. But I’ve said before, our girls know what it feels like to win and I think that kicked in and it was their determination and it made them work hard all week to get to this.”
Fulton County came out with the upper hand with a basket from JaMesha Brown and free throw for Jaleeha Smith to get the game underway 3-0. A pair of Macee Hogancamp layups gave Carlisle the 4-3 lead to start a 9-0 run to claim a 9-3, but the Lady Pilots would fight back. Fulton would go on their own run to tie the game up at 9-9 and end the first quarter 11-11.
It was a defensive focused second quarter for both teams as multiple turnovers ensued thanks to quick hands and defensive traps on both ends of the floor. When buckets were scored, they were shot-for-shot as the deficit never grew beyond four points.
Carlisle County held that four-point lead at 17-13, but only for a moment as the duo of Smith and Brown kept working and regained the lead at the 19-17 mark.
Lady Comet junior Kiera Whitaker took the remaining quarter into her hands to score the final two buckets and give Carlisle County the narrow 21-20 halftime lead.
“At halftime we thought we had shot the ball too many times instead of driving to the basket,” Wright said. “I think we made the adjustments, we were a little bit more patient, ran our plays and got to the middle. But, at the same time our shots also started to fall.”
After posting 11 and 10-point quarters, the Lady Comets came out of the halftime break to put up 18 points including a pair of 3-pointers from Whitaker and Malle McGee.
Fulton County scored another 11-point quarter behind what began a stronger second half performance from Brown. She led all scorers on the night with 30 points, scoring 22 in the final two frames.
Whitaker led the Lady Comets with 24 points, 15 coming in the second half, and a total of eight from the foul line.
Carlisle County found themselves at the foul line multiple times in the second half as Fulton County attempted to slow the game down and force the Lady Comets to score from the pressure of the line. That didn’t seem to faze them too much however, as they connected on 22 of their 35 attempts.
The Lady Comets built up to several 10-point leads starting at the 3:47 mark of the third quarter, but Fulton always found a way to cut into that deficit. They never could quite close the gap completely though, as frustration fouls started to plague the Lady Pilots. A 39-31 gap separated the two teams with eight more minutes to play.
The best scoring quarter for both teams took over as Carlisle scored 20 and Fulton County scored 18. The Lady Comets knocked down 10 of those points from the foul line, spoiling their opponents plan of slowing the Carlisle County scoring.
When it was all said and done, the Lady Comets held a 10-point, 59-49 lead as the buzzer sounded, awarding them their third straight First District title.
Both teams will have their shot at the First Region title next week when the compete in the CFSB First Region Tournament with girls first round games starting on Monday and Tuesday, February 27-28.
Carlisle County 11 10 18 20 — 59
Fulton County 11 9 11 18 — 49
CC: K. Whitaker 24, M. Hogancamp 12, A. Jones 9, M. Mcgee 8, R. Lemons 4, A. Warren 2
FC: J. Brown 30, J. Smith 6, J. Davis 6, E. Scott 3, H. Murphy 2, K. Harrison 2
The First District All-District Tournament:
Hickman County: Bayleigh Basch, Justice Midyett, Brooklyn Naranjo
Fulton City: Mia Martin, Makenna Naugle
Fulton County: JaMesha Brown, Jaleeha Smith, Hannah Murphy
Carlisle County: Kiera Whitaker, Macee Hogancamp, Malle McGee, Lexy Jones
