The long-awaited semifinals of the First Region All “A” baseball and softball tournaments took place on Tuesday night at Carlisle County High School. Carlisle County and Hickman County faced off on the softball side along with Murray and Mayfield. St. Mary and Murray met on the baseball field as well as Carlisle County and Hickman County. Winner of each game will play each other on Wednesday night for the championship games at Carlisle County weather permitting.
Carlisle County 7, Hickman County 3
The Lady Comets got on the board early and never looked back, to pull off the 7-3 victory over Hickman County. Two quick runs on the opening inning would get the ball rolling and a solid defense would hold the Lady Falcons scoreless until the sixth inning.
Rorey Eddleman hit a double to start the scoring for the home team in the second at-bat. The double gave Lilyan Shehorn the room to make it home for the first run. Two batters later and Eddleman would come round home plate thanks to a grounder by Anna Russelburg who would be thrown out at first.
The next run wouldn’t come until the top of the fourth with Eddleman once again at the plate. A ground ball turned error on a reach at shortstop allowed Shehorn and Tori Burgess to score making it 4-0. Russelburg would hit a line drive for a double shortly after to bring Eddleman and Pearson home, adding two more to the scoreboard. A sacrifice bunt by Burgess would score the seventh run of the game as Lexi Jones made her way home.
Hickman County found their scoring chances in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jacey Rose hit a line drive single to left field allowing Rancey Skaggs a chance to score after she hit a triple the play before. E Grissom would hit a single with two outs on the board and runners on second and third and after several errors, Blair Byassee made her way home for the third and final run of the game.
Murray 4, Mayfield 2
The second softball game of the evening, Murray and Mayfield got underway to decide who would take on Carlisle in the First Region All “A” Classic final. Scoring didn’t come until late in the game, but a four run inning for the Lady Tigers sealed the deal to take the 4-2 win.
Mayfield got on the board first in the fourth inning when Jo Jo Fox hit a pop fly turned error. She would advance to second on that error and make her way home on another error, making it a 1-0 game.
Scoring would be quiet until the bottom of the sixth when Murray found their scoring opportunities. Victoria Burton got things going with a bunt which got her to second base on an error as Sydney Wyatt rounded home plate tying the game up. Aiden Farr brought in two more runs on a bunt of her own, bringing home Kaleigha Hill and Marlee Riddle on errors at home plate. Another sacrifice bunt, this time from Mylee Smith brought home Farr to make it a 4-1 game.
The Lady Cardinals had one last chance to even the game or take the lead in the top of the seventh. Kaitlyn Simpson hit a ground ball for a single with two outs on the board. This brought home Lexi Feagin for the second Mayfield run.
Unfortunately for the Lady Cardinals the next at-bat would be a strike out and that would be the game.
Murray and Carlisle County will play in the championship game on Wednesday with a 6 p.m. first pitch.
