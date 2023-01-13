Kiera Whitaker

Kiera Whitaker sprints to the basket with a swarm of Lady Eagles close behind on her way to a 15-point night in Carlisle County’s 37-34 win over Christian Fellowship.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

Closing out the quarterfinal round of the girls First Region All “A” Classic on Thursday night was a battle between the Carlisle County Lady Comets and Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles. A similar meeting just a few weeks ago ended in favor of the Lady Eagles, but a determined Lady Comets team avenged that loss, claiming a 37-34 win to advance to the championship game.

This will be the second straight First Region All “A” Classic championship game the Lady Comets will make their appearance in as they won the title last season over Christian Fellowship 64-42.

