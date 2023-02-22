Kiera Whitaker

Carlisle County’s Kiera Whitaker puts up a floater on her way to a 22-point performance in the Lady Comets 54-38 win over the Lady Falcons on Tuesday night.

 BY JARED JENSEN | The Sun

For the second night of First District Tournament play, the Carlisle County Lady Comets hosted the Fulton County Lady Falcons. In the three previous meetings this season, the Lady Comets have come out on top each time, each in low scoring, close ball games. Carlisle County went for the perfect sweep, playing with pressure from start to finish, pulling off the 54-38 win.

It was a close first couple of minutes as both teams matched each other shot-for-shot with Brooklyn Naranjo hitting a corner three to make it a 5-5 ball game. That would be the last point of the quarter for the Lady Falcons, as Carlisle County would take over the quarter, going on a 6-0 run to end the opening frame 11-5.

