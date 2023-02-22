For the second night of First District Tournament play, the Carlisle County Lady Comets hosted the Fulton County Lady Falcons. In the three previous meetings this season, the Lady Comets have come out on top each time, each in low scoring, close ball games. Carlisle County went for the perfect sweep, playing with pressure from start to finish, pulling off the 54-38 win.
It was a close first couple of minutes as both teams matched each other shot-for-shot with Brooklyn Naranjo hitting a corner three to make it a 5-5 ball game. That would be the last point of the quarter for the Lady Falcons, as Carlisle County would take over the quarter, going on a 6-0 run to end the opening frame 11-5.
“We have struggled in the past against Hickman’s 2-3 (defense) and we figured if we could get points in transition it would help get us the lead and momentum needed to win, ” Carlisle County head coach Ember Wright said
The Lady Comets turned on the defensive pressure in the second quarter, getting in their opponents face from the inbound pass. This proved difficult for Hickman County to get the ball in bounds and even past the half court mark, leading to easy layups for Carlisle. The Lady Falcons were held to just a bucket for the majority of the second frame, it wasn’t until the last minute and a half that they put up the four points that would get them to a 28-11 halftime score.
“We really haven’t pressed all year,” Wright said. “So it was our game plan to come out and do something different tonight and see if we could turn them over.”
Hickman County got back to matching their opponents point-for-point, knocking down 10 points in the third quarter. That 17 point deficit at half would be hard to come back from though, as Carlisle also put up 10 points in the quarter to maintain that lead.
The final eight minutes were the best ones yet in terms of scoring for the both teams. Hickman County outscored Carlisle 16-15, but a strong shooting performance from Kiera Whitaker at the charity stripe kept the points coming, Of the 16 fourth quarter points, Whitaker had 10, eight of which came from the line. She finished the night with a game high 22 points, shooting 10-of-14 from the foul line.
That foul line shooting came as a result of Hickman County purposefully committing fouls in an attempt to slow the Carlisle scoring. Ultimately, that game plan wouldn’t work, as Carlisle still put up 16 down the stretch.
The win on Tuesday night puts the Lady Comets in the First District Championship on Thursday night where they will meet Fulton County, a team where the Lady Pilots have come out on top twice this season.
“Fulton has beat us twice, it’s been a while that we haven’t been the No. 1 seed so hopefully our girls use that as fuel and motivation because Fulton is a good team,” Wright said. “I think the girls have what it takes, but it’s going to come down to who’s going to show up and who’s going to perform.”
That championship game will take place on Thursday night with a 6:30 p.m. tip-off.
Carlisle County 15 13 10 16 — 54
Hickman County 5 6 10 17 — 38
CC: K. Whitaker 22, A. Jones 9, M. Hogancamp 8, G. Edging 8, M. McGee 5, R. Lemons 2
HC: A. Howell 16, B. Basch 8, J. Midyett 7, M. Wilber 4, B. Naranjo 3
