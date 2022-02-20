Saturday kicked off district tournament all over the First Region and the Carlisle County Lady Comets got things started for the First District, beating Fulton City 65-33.
The Lady Comets got right to work, scoring on their first possession; with the Lady Bulldogs answering right back with a bucket of their own. From there it would be all Carlisle County, at least in the first quarter of play. They would go on a 8-0 run to close out the first eight minutes with a 13-2 lead.
Fulton County ended that run with five points of their own to start the second quarter, including a deep ball from Brittany Maclin. The defense of the Lady Comets would take things over from there, picking up a trap style full court defense which paid dividends in steals resulting in fast break points. After the early five points from the Lady Bulldogs, the Lady Comets would take control with a 12-0 run to kick the deficit up to 25-7. Fulton City was able to get a few more shots up and in but the half would end 32-12 in favor of Carlisle.
“We score in transition a lot and we knew that what we had to do,” Carlisle County coach Ember Wright said. “We did have a slow start at the beginning of the game but I felt like we picked it up and the girls know we score in transition and that they would have to dig deep and find it.”
There was no looking back for the Lady Comets, as they continued to force turnovers and score in transition. But somewhere else that Carlisle found plenty of success was at the free throw line. The Lady Comets shot 32 times from the charity stripe, knocking down 22 of them, for a 68 percent shooting performance from the line.
Kiera Whitaker was one who found such success from the line. She shot 8-9 from the charity stripe throughout the game to contribute to her team high 18 points. In the third quarter alone, teammate Maddison Wright knocked down five free throws and led the Lady Comets with nine points in the quarter.
Fulton City was able to find some success in the third quarter as well, but for them it came from down town. A pair of threes were knocked down by Jasmin McCloyn and TaJashia Macklin to contribute to an 11 points quarter as a team, but the 18 points that the Lady Comets added resulted in a 50-23 score going into the final quarter of play.
The Lady Comets would close out the game with 15 more points while holding their opponents to just seven to seal the deal and advance to the District Championship game on Monday night.
To go along with the 18 points from Whitaker, Wright added 15, Mallee McGee put up nine, Macee Hogancamp contributed seven, Tristen Tyler and Karlie Gibson each added six and Alexis Jones rounded out the Lady Comets scoring with four.
Mia Martin led scorers for the Lady Bulldogs with her nine points. Kakyra Taylor added eight, Macklin put up six, McCloyn and Maclin each had three and Asianna Patton had a free throw for a point.
Carlisle County 13 32 50 65
Fulton City 2 12 23 30
