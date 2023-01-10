Carlisle

Carlisle County’s Gracyn Edging (23) defends Hickman County’s Bayleigh Basch (15) in the Lady Comets 38-23 win on Monday night. Edging had six points for Carlisle adnd Basch had two for Hickman.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

The Carlisle County Lady Comets hosted their All “A” first round match up against First District foe, Hickman County. As district rivals, the two teams know each other well and were both well prepared for the battle, but ultimately the Lady Comets pulled away 38-23 to advance.

Carlisle County is looking for their second straight First Region All “A” Championship as they won the title in 2022, 64-42 over Christian Fellowship. That championship match up will repeat itself, but this time in the quarterfinal round on Thursday night.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In