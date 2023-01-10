The Carlisle County Lady Comets hosted their All “A” first round match up against First District foe, Hickman County. As district rivals, the two teams know each other well and were both well prepared for the battle, but ultimately the Lady Comets pulled away 38-23 to advance.
Carlisle County is looking for their second straight First Region All “A” Championship as they won the title in 2022, 64-42 over Christian Fellowship. That championship match up will repeat itself, but this time in the quarterfinal round on Thursday night.
Monday nights contest consisted of a slow, patient start for both teams as they each tried to size the other up. That patience paid off as Carlisle got on the board first at the 6:10 mark and Hickman answered back with a deep 3-pointer exactly two minutes later. The score with be neck and neck throughout the remained of the opening quarter with the Lady Comets holding a slight 7-6 lead to end the period.
“It took us a little while to get into the flow of the game,” Carlisle County head coach Ember Wright said. “I think we were patient, sometimes I feel like we are a little too patient and we need to find the gaps and drive, but we knew it would be a low scoring game and I’m very proud of the girls for being patient.”
A 6-0 start for the home team put the Lady Comets up 11-6 before Bayleigh Basch spoiled the run at the 4:50 mark. Carlisle led by as much as six in the second quarter thanks to a pair of 3-pointers by Gracyn Edging. However, sharp shooting by the Lady Falcons would bring that back down to just a basket when Justice Midyett sank a 3-pointer at the 2:30 mark to make the score 17-15. That would be the last bucket in the half as the defenses locked down the other.
Carlisle County’s defense continued into the second half as they held Hickman County to just tree points in the third quarter. The Lady Comets went on a 10-0 run before the Lady Comets could find a successful bucket. That bucket came courtesy of Midyett once again with just 10 second left in the quarter to end it 27-18.
The Lady Comets put up their best quarter yet in the final eight minutes of play with 11 team points, led by junior Kiera Whitaker with seven points. She finished the night with a game high 12 points. The Carlisle defense once again kept their opponents to just three points to smother the Lady Falcons on the way to the 38-23 win.
Carlisle’s win was one of four contests across the region in All “A” Classic play. Their next opponents, the Lady Eagles of Christian Fellowship, beat Ballard Memorial 49-39 to advance. The last time the Lady Eagles and Lady Comets played was just two weeks again where CFS won 53-46 in the CCA Warrior Christmas Tournament.
Looking ahead Coach Wright believe her team has what it takes to make it to the championship game on Saturday, but that it won’t be an easy road.
“One positive thing this year is we have the experience in this tournament, but we were the favorites last year, we aren’t this year,” Wright said. “We just need to show up and play our game. I think it’s wide open, so who knows what’s going to happen.”
Carlisle County 7 10 10 11 — 38
Hickman County 6 9 3 3 — 23
Lady Comets: K. Whitaker 12, A. Jones 8, M. McGee 8, G. Edging 6, M. Hogancamp 2.
Lady Falcons: J. Midyett 9, B. Naranjo 5, K. Meshew 3, A. Howell 2, B. Basch 2, M. Wilber 2.
