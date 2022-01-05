The Mayfield Lady Cardinals picked up their first win of the season at the Green Palace on Tuesday night, defeating the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers, 41-31.
The Lady Cards received a big night from junior forward Addaley Smith.
Smith crashed the boards all night, notching her first double-double of the season with a 12 point, 11 rebound performance.
Mayfield took a 14-9 lead at the end of one quarter thanks to five early points from Smith and a pair of triples from eighth grade guard Lex Feagin.
In the second quarter, Mayfield managed to lockdown on D and force a multitude of Lady Bomber turnovers, creating a 25-15 advantage for the Lady Cards at the half.
The Lady Bombers would not go away quietly though, outscoring the Lady Cardinals 12-5 in the third quarter to narrow the Mayfield lead to 30-27 heading into the final frame. Ballard Memorial junior forward Kaylee O’Connor scored five of her ten points in the third quarter alone, bringing the Lady Bombers within striking distance.
In the fourth, Mayfield eighth grade guard Lay Mayes took over on offense, scoring all of her seven points to help the Lady Cardinals hold off Ballard for the 41-31 win.
Mayfield will face its tallest task of the season on Friday night as they take on crosstown rival Graves County at 6 p.m. at the Eagles’ Nest.
Mayfield 14 11 5 11 —41
Ballard Memorial 9 6 12 4 —31
Mayfield: Smith 12, Feagin 11, Mayes 7, Mandry 6, Henson 3.
Field goals: 12. 3-pointers: 5 (Feagin (3), Henson and Mayes). Rebs: 31. Ast: 6. TO: 12. Free throws: 12-17. Fouls: 13. Record: 1-6.
Ballard Memorial: O’Connor 10, O’Neill 5, Yates 5, Monroe 4, Adams 3, Riggs 3, Smith 1.
Field goals: 10. 3-pointers: 4 (O’Connor (2), Adams and Yates). Rebs: 24. Ast: 3. TO: 13. Free throws: 7-13. Fouls: 15. Record: 3-6.
Cardinals avoid upset, defeat Bombers 57-55
The Mayfield Cardinals narrowly escaped the Green Palace in LaCenter on Tuesday night, taking down the Ballard Memorial Bombers 57-55 in dramatic fashion.
The Cardinals received another stellar performance from junior big man Nolan Fulton.
Fulton’s 19 point, four rebound and two assist night, alongside 15 clutch points from sophomore guard Brajone Dabney, helped propel the Cardinals past Ballard Memorial.
Things started off shaky for the Redbirds early on as they trailed Ballard 14-12 at the end of the first.
Despite the early deficit, Mayfield managed to bounce back with a commanding second quarter as Fulton poured in seven points and junior guard Jonah Watson added a pair of two-point buckets to send the Cardinals to the locker room up 30-24.
Out of the break, the Bombers had one thing on their minds: breaking the Cardinals’ current 16-game winning streak over them in district play.
Down 40-33 midway through the third, Ballard Memorial junior guard Jamfert Barber took over, leading the Bombers on an 11-2 run to finish the quarter (including seven straight), giving Ballard a 44-42 advantage with one period to play.
In the fourth, Dabney and the Cardinals locked in.
Led by Dabney’s seven fourth quarter points and four consecutive costly Ballard turnovers, Mayfield squeaked out the 57-55 victory, earning an early 1-0 record in Third District play.
The Cardinals will look to move to 2-0 in district play on Friday night as they visit their crosstown rivals Graves County at the Eagles’ Nest.
Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
Mayfield 12 18 12 15—57
Ballard Memorial 14 10 20 11—55
Mayfield: Fulton 19, Dabney 15, Gammons 6, Stone 4, Watson 4, Pate 3, Morris 2, Webb 2.
Field goals: 23. 3-pointers: 2 (Fulton and Pate). Rebs: 20. Ast: 9. TO: 8. Free throws: 9-15. Fouls: 20. Record: 5-2.
Ballard Memorial: Birney 15, Barber 11, Overstreet 11, English 10, Duncan 4, Smith 4.
Field goals: 19. 3-pointers: 1 (Birney). Rebs: 22. Ast: 3. TO: 13. Free throws: 16-24. Fouls: 14. Record: 4-8.
