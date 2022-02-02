The Mayfield Lady Cardinals returned to the win column on Tuesday night, defeating Fulton County on the road, 33-28.
The Lady Cards struggled offensively early on against the Lady Pilots, falling behind 7-0 after one quarter of play.
Junior forward Addaley Smith and eighth grade guard Hailee Jones helped get Mayfield on the scoreboard in the second frame as Smith tallied six of her nine points while Jones added all four of her points to help pull the Lady Cardinals within three at the break.
In the second half, Mayfield upped its defensive pressure and managed to cut its deficit down to one with one quarter to play, outscoring Fulton County 7-5 in the third.
Sophomore guard Skylar Mandry came to life in the fourth for the Lady Cardinals, scoring eight of her nine points to lead Mayfield past Fulton in come from behind fashion.
Mayfield will be back in action on Friday night as it plays host and looks to force the upset against Graves County at 6 p.m.
Mayfield 0 15 7 11—33
Fulton County 7 11 5 5—28
Mayfield: Mandry 9, Smith 9, Mayes 8, Jones 4, Henson 3.
Field goals: 10. 3-pointers: 3 (Henson, Mandry and Mayes). Free throws: 10-18. Fouls: 14. Record: 7-9.
Fulton County: Brown 10, Kinney 5, Murphy 5, Davis 2, Harrison 2, McNeal 2, Scott 2.
Field goals: 8. 3-pointers: 1 (Kinney). Free throws: 11-16. Fouls: 17. Record: 5-8.
Cardinals earn third straight win
The Mayfield Cardinals picked up their third consecutive victory on Tuesday night, taking down Fulton County, 58-44.
The Cardinals finished with three players in double figures as junior forward Nolan Fulton led the way with 17 points, Sam Stone followed with 12 and sophomore guard Braden Morris added 11.
Mayfield guards Owen Webb and Braydon Pate continued their hot shooting from deep against the Pilots as Webb knocked down three triples and Pate added two.
A lot will be on the line on Friday night as the Cardinals play host to crosstown rival Graves County with an automatic berth to the First Region tournament up for grabs.
Tip-off for the boys game is set for a 7:30 p.m. start following the girls varsity matchup at 6 p.m.
Mayfield 15 15 18 10—58
Fulton County 13 12 13 6—44
Mayfield: Fulton 17, Stone 12, Morris 11, Webb 11, Pate 6, Gammons 1.
Field goals: 20. 3-pointers: 6 (Webb (3), Pate (2) and Fulton). Free throws: 12-16. Fouls: 9. Record: 13-5.
Fulton County: Gossett 20, Campbell 10, Brown 6, Manus 6, Everett 2.
Field goals: 17. 3-pointers: 4 (Manus (2), Brown and Gossett). Free throws: 6-14. Fouls: 10. Record: 8-9.
