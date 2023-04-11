On Monday evening, the Mayfield Lady Cardinals hosted the CCA Lady Warriors in their opening game of the First Region All “A” Classic. The Lady Cardinals won the game 3-2 on a walk-off hit from Riley Shelton.
The Lady Cardinals began the game with Jo Jo Fox scoring a run in the bottom of the first inning on a fielder’s choice.
Mayfield added another run in the bottom of the third inning when Arianna Reed singled to drive in Fox.
Fox was the Lady Cardinals starting pitcher and she dominated the game through the first five innings, but in the top of the sixth the Lady Warriors scored two runs to tie the score.
Their two-run inning came with just one hit in the inning. Freshman Addie Arnett brought home their first run on a fly ball to right field for a single to bring home Kayleigh Ballard and two at-bats later, Amiyah Holmes would round home plate as courtesy runner for Arnett to tie the game up 2-2 in the top of the sixth.
The Lady Cardinals went scoreless in the bottom of the sixth inning, as did the Lady Warriors in the top of the seventh inning. This allowed the Lady Cardinals to enter the bottom of the seventh needing just one run to win the game.
Mayfield would capitalize on that opportunity.
Fox led off the inning with a walk, Karter Lancaster moved her to second base with a sacrifice bunt. After that, the Lady Warriors would intentionally walk Maddie Massey and Reed to load the bases. Shelton was up with the bases loaded and one out and she delivered a single to secure the walk-off win.
“When you load the bases, you put yourself in a situation where you have a play at every base,” head coach Todd Hatchell said. “[Reed] did exactly what we asked her to do. She put the ball in play and hit it hard.”
Fox scored all three runs for the Lady Cardinals, as well as pitching all seven innings, allowing one hit, one earned run and striking out seven Lady Warrior hitters.
“We put her at the lead off spot for a reason, because she [Fox] is going to put the ball in play.” Hatchell said. “In the circle, she battles. She gets in there and sometimes they hit her but she battles back and makes plays.”
With the win, the Lady Cardinals advance to play the Hickman County Lady Falcons in Hickman County on Tuesday evening with a 5:30 p.m. first pitch scheduled.
MAYFIELD 3, COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 2
CMMN 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 -- 2-1-0
MYFL 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 -- 3-3-2
TB: MAY - J. Fox 2, A. Reed 1, R. Shelton 1; CCA - Arnett 1
