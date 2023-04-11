Fox vs CCA

Lady Cardinals starting pitcher Jo Jo Fox delivers a pitch in their 3-2 walk-off win over the CCA Lady Warriors. Fox pitched all seven innings, giving up just one hit and one earned run. She also struck out seven Lady Warrior hitters. On the offensive side, Fox scored all three Lady Cardinal runs. 

 BY CONNOR CAPITO | For The Sun

On Monday evening, the Mayfield Lady Cardinals hosted the CCA Lady Warriors in their opening game of the First Region All “A” Classic. The Lady Cardinals won the game 3-2 on a walk-off hit from Riley Shelton.

The Lady Cardinals began the game with Jo Jo Fox scoring a run in the bottom of the first inning on a fielder’s choice. 

