On Monday evening, the Mayfield Lady Cardinals and the Carlisle County Lady Comets squared off in a first round matchup in the CFSB First Region Tournament. The Lady Cardinals won the game over the Lady Comets 51-48.

The first quarter was back and forth between the Lady Cardinals and the Lady Comets with each team taking turns holding the lead. Mayfield made three shots from long range in the quarter to help build their lead.

