On Monday evening, the Mayfield Lady Cardinals and the Carlisle County Lady Comets squared off in a first round matchup in the CFSB First Region Tournament. The Lady Cardinals won the game over the Lady Comets 51-48.
The first quarter was back and forth between the Lady Cardinals and the Lady Comets with each team taking turns holding the lead. Mayfield made three shots from long range in the quarter to help build their lead.
It took each team a couple of minutes to score, but after they did the game remained close with the Lady Comets reclaiming the lead. The Lady Cardinals quickly took the lead back and held the lead going into halftime, as they were winning 21-19.
The second half began with it being all Lady Cardinals as they opened up a 12-point lead. The Lady Comets chipped away at the lead a little bit and the Lady Cardinals led 35-28 at the end of the third quarter.
To start the fourth quarter, the Lady Comets cut the lead to three points and forced a timeout from the Lady Cardinals. Mayfield answered out of the timeout and held onto their lead. Carlisle fought until the buzzer sounded off, but the Lady Cardinals made their clutch free throws to help hold on to the lead and win the game.
“It’s a huge accomplishment for the girls and I’m very proud of them,” Mayfield head coach Bradley Nanney said. “They started working last April for this and never really stopped.”
Emma Morris was named the CFSB Most Outstanding Player of the game.
“Emma played terrific,” Nanney said. “To see her out there after all she’s put into this program in the last four years, to get MVP of a regional tournament game, it doesn’t get much better than that.”
With the win, the Lady Cardinals advance to the semifinal of the CFSB First Region Tournament where they will match up with McCracken County on Friday.
“We get several days off,” Nanney said. “We have to turn around and play McCracken in the semis, we know what that’s like. We’ve already played them once this year, but to win that game and to get there, makes everything worth it.”
MAY: L. Mayes 11, S. Mandry 10, K. Henson 9, E. Morris 8, L. Feagin 8, A. Smith 5.
CC: K. Whitaker 26, M. Hogancamp 15, A. Jones 4, M. McGee 2, G. Edging 1,
