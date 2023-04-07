Mayfield 8, Escambia, FL 4
The Mayfield Lady Cardinals found success in Pensacola Florida over Spring Break, earning their first two wins of the season to advance to a 2-7 record. Their final game of the trip came in an 8-4 victory over Escambia.
They got right to work taking a 4-0 lead after two innings and finished the job with a four-run fifth inning to clinch the win.
Jo Jo Fox earned the win from the pitchers circle, pitching all seven innings, allowing four hits, four runs, walking two and striking out eight on a 113-74 pitch-strike count.
Fox also had quite a game on the offensive side of play too. She connected for three hits including a double and a triple and scored two runs. Karter Lancaster and Alie Floyd brought in two runs and Maddie Massey brought in one, along with Riley Shelton.
Mayfield will take on Community Christian Academy on April 10 to begin their First Region All “A” journey.
The Carlisle County Lady Comets suffered a pair of losses to close out their Cal Ripken Experience Spring Break trip to Pigeon Forge Tennessee on Thursday. They took on Baldwinsville, NY falling 6-3 and Portsmouth West, OH 8-2.
Their six runs between the two games by the Shehorn sisters, Laney and Lilyan, and Tori Burgess. Laney Shehorn collected three of the six runs herself and she had quite the day, tallying one run on two hits and an RBI in the first game and two runs on three hits in the second game.
Rhianna Thomason pitched both games to their entirety for a total of 188 pitches and 112 strikes.
Carlisle County will now turn their attention to the First Region All “A” Classic which begins on April 10 where they will take on Fulton County with a 5:30 p.m. first pitch.
Hickman County went 1-for-3 on the week in their Spring Break trip to Pigeon Forge to join Carlisle County in the Cal Ripken Experience. They closed out the week with an unfortunate 7-0 shutout to Sacred Heart Academy out of Buffalo NY.
Despite the scoreless game, the Lady Falcons tallied five hits in the game but couldn’t bring home their runners. McKenzie Wilber, Carly Boaz, Abbi Clark, Brooklyn Naranjo and Jenna Byassee all connected at individual at bats. Blair Byassee controlled the pitchers circle, allowing eight hits, seven runs and struck out three.
The Lady Falcons will return home to start their First Region All “A” Classic journey with a game against Christian Fellowship at home on April 10 at 5:30 p.m.
After starting off on a 4-0 start to their season, the Murray Lady Tigers have suffered an 0-4 stretch to even their season out at 4-4. Their most recent loss came against Caldwell County in an 11-1 decision at Caldwell County.
It had been a whole week since their last game where they played Carlisle County on March 30. Marlee Riddle connected for one run and Sarah Cauley earned a hit in the contest. The run came in the first inning of the game when Derryauna Hudspeath hit a ground out to short to score Riddle.
Murray will also return home to play in the All “A” where they will take on Ballard Memorial also on April 10.
