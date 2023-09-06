With a 3-1 win over Calloway County on Tuesday night, the Mayfield Lady Cardinals improve to a perfect 11-0 record on the season. The win comes just before a Battle of the Birds meeting against Graves County on Thursday and a busy upcoming Saturday competing in the First Region All “A” tournament at Murray High.
Out of their 11 games, the Lady Cardinals have lost just four sets including the one set to the Lady Lakers Tuesday night, leaving them with eight sweeps so far.
Mayfield started off with dominance as Skylar Mandry commanded the Lady Cardinals at service. She helped the home team to a strong 12-0 lead courtesy of a few aces. Calloway slowly fought their way back, going on a short 7-0 run thanks to three straight aces by Kayden Patrick to cut the deficit 12-7.
The Lady Cardinals were able to keep their distance through the remainder of the opening set, only letting Calloway get within six points before putting the set away at 25-16.
Calloway proved they were ready to play by going point-for-point with Mayfield for much of the second set. A plethora of tied scores and lead changes before the Lady Lakers started to pull away after a 10-10 tied score.
Mayfield kept things close, staying within just a handful of points and narrowing it down to 23-21 as the set neared its end. In the end, Calloway was able to stay on top, claiming a 25-22 win.
The Lady Lakers claimed the first point in the third set courtesy of an ace from Cambrey Driscoll before Mayfield pulled away. That would be the only lead for Calloway the rest of the night as Avery Nanney closed out the third set with a kill for the 25-13 score.
Mayfield finished out their dominance in the final set with an early 11-1 lead and closing out the night with another 25-13 set and 3-1 game.
Tuesday night’s win was the second over Calloway County on the season, both resulting in 3-1 wins for the Lady Cardinals.
Mayfield will look to take on the crosstown rivals, Graves County on Thursday night at home, while Calloway will travel to Paducah Tilghman the same night for their second meeting of the season.
