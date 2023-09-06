With a 3-1 win over Calloway County on Tuesday night, the Mayfield Lady Cardinals improve to a perfect 11-0 record on the season. The win comes just before a Battle of the Birds meeting against Graves County on Thursday and a busy upcoming Saturday competing in the First Region All “A” tournament at Murray High.

Out of their 11 games, the Lady Cardinals have lost just four sets including the one set to the Lady Lakers Tuesday night, leaving them with eight sweeps so far.

