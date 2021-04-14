Late-inning heroics helped the Mayfield Lady Cardinals return to the win column on Tuesday night in the first round of the All “A” Classic regional tournament.
Trailing 5-4 after four innings of play, the Lady Cardinals rallied to score four unanswered runs to take down Third District foe Ballard Memorial 8-5.
“I’m pleased with how we played,” Mayfield head coach Todd Hatchell said. “We started off hitting the ball well and got up early. We struggled there in the third, they got a few runs on us and started hitting the ball hard. What I’m happy with is our girls kept competing, they didn’t get down on themselves. They came back and got those runs back.”
Mayfield freshman pitcher Jo Jo Fox went the distance in the win, surrendering two earned runs on nine hits, striking out nine batters and walking two.
The Lady Cards picked up an early 3-0 lead after two and half innings of play highlighted by a pair of RBI’s from seventh grade catcher Lexi Feagin.
Ballard would respond quickly though, using a two-out rally to tie the game at three each thanks to clutch hitting from first baseman Kaylee O’Connor and third baseman Maddy Parrott.
Mayfield and Ballard would play a game of back and forth in the fourth inning as the Lady Cards jumped back ahead 4-3 before the Lady Bombers responded with two runs to take a 5-4 lead with three innings to play.
In the top of the fifth, Mayfield retook the lead for good, capping off a three-run inning with a two-out, two-run double by freshman third baseman Riley Shelton.
Sharp pitching from Fox and an insurance run in the top of the seventh off the bat of senior shortstop Hayley Sullivan helped seal the deal for the Lady Cardinals.
Mayfield will take on Murray High today at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary High School in the semifinals of the All “A” Classic regional tournament.
