LA CENTER — Mayfield girls basketball head coach Bradley Nanney knew his team was in for a tough night Friday at Ballard Memorial against the Lady Bombers and senior Madison Calvin.
“Against Madison, you never have a lead that you’re comfortable with because she can put 10 or 12 points up in a matter of minutes,” Nanney said. “She’s so fast and so strong that, with our size, it’s a hard matchup.”
On Senior Night, Calvin certainly gave the Lady Cardinals fits at times en route to scoring a game-high 22 points. But, spurred by some timely 3-point shots from one of their own seniors in Hayley Sullivan, the Lady Cardinals came away with a 45-35 victory.
“We have a lot of confidence in her shooting, and tonight, she was more aggressive offensively, which is what we’ve trying to get out of her,” Nanney said of Sullivan, who made four 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 13 points. “We have some good scorers around her, but we really need her to be aggressive offensively, whether it’s penetrating or shooting, and tonight it happened to be shooting.”
Sullivan drained a 3-pointer in the waning seconds of the first quarter to send her team into the second period leading 13-4. Ballard Memorial (1-5) fought back, but Sullivan made back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter that proved to be daggers in allowing Mayfield (7-3) to remain on top for the remainder of the game.
Spurred by five points from Calvin, the Lady Bombers put together an 8-0 run to start the second quarter to cut their deficit to one. But back-to-back layups from Mayfield sophomore Addaley Smith kept the visitors on top en route to taking a 23-18 halftime lead.
Following Sullivan’s third-quarter triples and a layup from seventh-grader Nya Burns, Mayfield led by 10. But Ballard sophomore Bella Adams made a 3-pointer that was followed by a shot from Calvin that sent the Lady Bombers into the fourth trailing by just five, 31-26.
“Playing against Madison Calvin, the game is never over,” Nanney said. “She’s been playing forever and is probably my favorite player I’ve coached against. She’s hard-nosed and fun to watch and impossible to guard. So we knew the game wasn’t going to be over until the very end.”
Calvin did her best to try and bring her team back with nine fourth-quarter points, but the damage had already been done after Mayfield opened the period with a 9-0 run capped by four points from seventh-grader Lay Mayes that put the visitors up 40-26 en route to the victory.
Smith finished with 12 points to join Sullivan in double figures for the Lady Cardinals while Mayes added nine points.
Senior Autumn Dowdy (6 points) and Adams (5) joined Calvin as top scorers for Ballard Memorial.
Mayfield 13 10 8 14 — 45
Ballard 4 14 8 9 — 35
Mayfield: Sullivan 13, Smith 12, Mayes 9, Mandry 5, Burns 4, Duke 2.
Ballard: Calvin 22, Dowdy 6, Adams 5, Yates 2.
Hot-shooting cards rout Bombers
Mayfield boys basketball coach Payton Croft had been waiting for a game like Friday’s at Ballard Memorial.
“We’ve yet to have that game where everybody shot it well, and we finally seemed to do that tonight,” Croft said after the Cardinals made 12 3-pointers in a 78-41 win over the Bombers. “That’s something I hope to see moving forward, because it’s really going to make it hard on teams to be able to zone us (on defense).”
Seniors Race Richards and Colby Kennemore led the way in that department with five 3-pointers each as they finished with 23 and 19 points, respectively. Richards’ play especially stood out, as he added a pair of dunks to add some flair to his scoring.
“Race is doing an outstanding job of being a great teammate and a great leader for our program,” Croft said. “He deserved a performance like that tonight. For him, his work is paying off.”
Richards’ first dunk came with under a minute remaining in the first quarter en route to Mayfield (6-3) taking a 23-6 lead into the second period. The Cardinals continued to build their lead over the next eight minutes, taking a 42-24 edge into halftime.
A 15-0 third-quarter run, highlighted by a pair of 3-pointers and a dunk from Richards, put the Cardinals up 57-26 with 4:05 left in the period. They led 62-34 going into the fourth quarter on the way to the victory.
Senior DeAngelo Brooks (8 points) and sophomores Demarco Gammons (6) and Nolan Fulton (6) joined Richards and Kennemore as top scorers for Mayfield.
Sophomore Kameron English (20 points) and freshman Keaton Overstreet (7) led the way for the Bombers (2-9).
Mayfield 23 19 20 16 — 78
Ballard 6 18 10 7 — 41
Mayfield: Richards 23, Kennemore 19, Brooks 8, Gammons 6, Fulton 6, Morris 4, Stone 4, Dabney 3, Watkins 2, Cartwright 2, Barnes 1.
Ballard: English 20, Overstreet 7, Bishop 4, Maki 3, Hollingsworth 3, Birney 2, Duncan 2.
